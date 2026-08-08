TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown
When war comes for the economy
Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Indonesia condemns renewed Israeli strikes amid Gaza peace talks

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown
When war comes for the economy
Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Indonesia condemns renewed Israeli strikes amid Gaza peace talks

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Building an ASEAN that delivers: Why centrality requires capacity

ASEAN’s 60th anniversary next year offers an occasion for both reflecting on the progress it has made thus far and considering the transformative efforts it must undertake to fulfill one of its founder's visions: a Southeast Asia that stands on its own feet.

Sugiono (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, August 8, 2026 Published on Aug. 6, 2026 Published on 2026-08-06T14:19:03+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Foreign Minister Sugiono (third right) stands with his regional counterparts (from left) Myanmar's Hau Khan Sum, Malaysia’s Mohamad Hasan, Thailand's Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Timor-Leste's Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Vietnam's deputy minister Dang Hoang Giang, the Philippine’s Theresa Lazaro, Singapore's Vivian Balakrishnan, Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, Cambodia's Prak Sokhonn and Laos' Thongsavanh Phomvihane, along with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn (right), for a “family photo” on July 21, 2026, during the opening ceremony of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Manila. Foreign Minister Sugiono (third right) stands with his regional counterparts (from left) Myanmar's Hau Khan Sum, Malaysia’s Mohamad Hasan, Thailand's Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Timor-Leste's Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Vietnam's deputy minister Dang Hoang Giang, the Philippine’s Theresa Lazaro, Singapore's Vivian Balakrishnan, Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, Cambodia's Prak Sokhonn and Laos' Thongsavanh Phomvihane, along with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn (right), for a “family photo” on July 21, 2026, during the opening ceremony of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Manila. (Reuters/Pool/Aaron Favila)

N

early six decades ago, one of the founding fathers of ASEAN, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Adam Malik, envisioned a Southeast Asia capable of standing on its own feet. At the height of the Cold War, he believed the region should be “strong enough to defend itself against any negative influence from outside the region”.

Today, his vision continues to resonate strongly.

The world is once again shaped by strategic rivalry, geopolitical fragmentation and growing uncertainty. Yet unlike in 1967, Southeast Asia is no longer a region defined by conflict and mistrust. Through decades of dialogue and cooperation, ASEAN has evolved into a trusted anchor of regional stability and an indispensable platform for diplomacy.

This was evident during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and Post-Ministerial Conferences in Manila a few weeks ago. Every ASEAN Dialogue Partner was represented at the highest level. At a time when dialogue is becoming increasingly difficult in many parts of the world, leaders still choose ASEAN as a table worth coming to.

That convening power did not emerge overnight. It is the product of nearly six decades of trust building, dialogue and respect for international law. It is also anchored in principles that have guided ASEAN for generations: respect for sovereignty, noninterference, the nonuse of force and the peaceful settlement of disputes, as enshrined in the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), which marks its 50th anniversary this year.

But anniversaries are not achievements in themselves. The true measure of the TAC lies not in the number of countries that have acceded to it but in whether its principles continue to shape state behavior.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Likewise, ASEAN’s convening power is not an end in itself. Its real value lies in what it enables ASEAN to deliver.

Popular

Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown

GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown
When war comes for the economy

When war comes for the economy

Related Article

ASEAN at 59, time to deliver

America’s Israel debate has changed. Indonesia must notice

From Surabaya's alleys, Rizky Ridho carries the nation's hopes

ASEAN centrality on display in Manila

What a Sino-American G2 would mean for Asian security

Popular

Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown

GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown
When war comes for the economy

When war comes for the economy

More in Opinion

 View more
Racks of graphics processing units (GPUs) with a closed-loop liquid cooling system are seen on Feb. 4 inside an operational Microsoft data center in Karawang, West Java.
Academia

A new paradigm for foreign direct investment
President Prabowo Subianto (right) looks on as Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reacts to elementary schoolchildren waving Thai and Indonesian flags on Aug. 3, 2026, during a ceremony to welcome the Thai leader’s visit to Jakarta.
Academia

What Bangkok and Jakarta can teach each other about political survival
A social aid recipient (right) receives a sack of rice from the government's food reserves distribution program at the Dumai Post Office in Riau on Oct. 29, 2024.
Academia

The long game: Why politics, not evidence alone, drives welfare reform in Indonesia

Highlight
Timor Leste's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Vietnam Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Brunei Foreign Minister Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono, Laos Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Myanmar Permanent Secretary Hau Khan Sum and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn join hands during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Pasay, Metro Manila on July 22, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

ASEAN faces defining moment amid great power rivalry, internal rifts
Final stage: Workers arrange microphones on the stage before the start of the opening ceremony during the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, central Philippines, on May 8, 2026.
Editorial

ASEAN at 59, time to deliver
Waste no time: A teenage girl arranges piles of discarded shell waste on Oct. 25, 2025, in the Cilincing area of North Jakarta. Child labor remains a challenge facing the country’s poverty alleviation drive.
Economy

Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Typhoon Dolphin hits Japan's Okinawa, China shuts ports ahead of landfall
Society

Patient death, doctors' mockery expose healthcare cracks
Europe

EU tells Meta, TikTok to boost monitoring, fact-checking
Academia

A new paradigm for foreign direct investment
Economy

Trump administration to invest $3 billion into minerals projects to boost defense supply
Politics

KPK investigates discrepancies in Forestry Minister bribe money return
Academia

What Bangkok and Jakarta can teach each other about political survival
Sports

Infantino allies rally as Norway FA chief demands FIFA president's resignation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Building an ASEAN that delivers: Why centrality requires capacity

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.