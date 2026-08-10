TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Fighting forest fires starts with communities
When war comes for the economy
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown
BRIN pitches advancing nuclear, AI in meeting with Prabowo

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Fighting forest fires starts with communities
When war comes for the economy
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown
BRIN pitches advancing nuclear, AI in meeting with Prabowo

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Who should build the low-carbon economy?

The geographical diversification of technological innovation has remained more of a dream than a reality.

Pedro Ivo Ferraz da Silva (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Brasilia
Mon, August 10, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
A worker produces photovoltaic (PV) modules for solar panels in a factory in Suqian, east China's Jiangsu province on Jan. 23, 2025 A worker produces photovoltaic (PV) modules for solar panels in a factory in Suqian, east China's Jiangsu province on Jan. 23, 2025 (AFP/-)

S

uppose the global economy comprised countries roughly equally equipped with research institutions, technology development labs and industrial production facilities. They might compete fiercely, build rival alliances and vie aggressively for raw materials and natural resources. 

But one can also imagine a more optimistic scenario. Since each country would understand its own challenges best, it could devise solutions adapted to its own circumstances, building systems and equipment at precisely the scale required. And where competences complement one another, governments could engage in mutually beneficial collaborations, mobilizing scientists, technology and manufacturing toward common goals.

Unfortunately, humankind has tended in the opposite direction. Since the first Industrial Revolution and the emergence of a truly global economy around the turn of the 19th century, goods and technologies have reached the farthest corners of the world, but the ability to design, build, market and extract value from them has remained highly concentrated.

By the mid-1800s, steam locomotives were already operational in almost 60 countries or colonies, yet only Britain, the United States, and certain German states were fully capable of supplying them. Telegraphic lines followed a similarly uneven pattern, as did the auto industry, which emerged at the turn of the 20th century and became emblematic of globalization in the post-World War II era with the internationalization of manufacturing capabilities, especially in large developing countries in Asia and Latin America. But only two of these economies, Japan and South Korea, managed to join the exclusive club of so-called original equipment manufacturers.

With the end of the Cold War, the information-technology industry took this model, under the banner of “Designed in California, assembled in China”, to the next level, drawing a clear line between knowledge-intensive, well-remunerated activities and labor-intensive, low-paid operational ones.

Nonetheless, with the rise and spread of the clean-energy industry and other climate technologies, many thought that history could be written differently. When China started to gain global market share in the production of solar panels and wind turbines, some analysts suggested that “green windows of opportunity” could emerge across the rest of the developing world. Having successfully learned the inner workings of the new technologies through joint ventures and licensing agreements with advanced-economy providers, China seemed to have found a blueprint that others could follow.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

But the geographical diversification of technological innovation has remained more of a dream than a reality. The International Energy Agency finds that while clean-energy technologies are spreading fast, with solar capacity having increased tenfold since 2015, manufacturing capabilities remain highly concentrated. 

Popular

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
When war comes for the economy

When war comes for the economy

Related Article

Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Indonesia's ultimate business ownership reform at a crossroads

The world's $1.8 quadrillion balance sheet has a simmering problem

Weather agency warns El Niño in Indonesia to last through early 2027

Water makes the world go round

Popular

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
When war comes for the economy

When war comes for the economy

More in Opinion

 View more
A smartphone displays the icons of some of the main artificial intelligence based apps, including LLMs, chatbots and generative AI, on July 15 in Saint-Mande, France.
Academia

Data-center reality check could slam brakes on AI earnings boom
The hands of robot and human toys reach out to each other in front of a sign for artificial intelligence, in this illustration created on Dec. 14, 2023.
Academia

AI psychosis: Could it happen in Indonesia?
An Indonesian passport peeks out of a backpack in this stock illustration.
Academia

Patriotism needs no permission

Highlight
Acting Bank Indonesia Gov. Destry Damayanti (center), Financial Services Authority (OJK) Chair Friderica Widyasari Dewi (left) and Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) Chair Anggito Abimanyu speak to reporters after attending a Financial System Stability Committee (KSSK) meeting with President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, July 27, 2026. The meeting discussed Danantara's participation in the KSSK to strengthen policy coordination by taking broader economic and business conditions into account.
Regulations

Destry named sole candidate for BI governor post
An aerial view shows thick smoke rising from a forest and land fire in Tumbang Nusa village, Pulang Pisau regency, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. The Central Kalimantan provincial government has declared a forest and land fire emergency through Oct. 31, 2026. As of Aug. 3, 2026, fires had burned 1,715.14 hectares (4,238 acres) across 907 incidents in the province.
Editorial

A preventable disaster 
Two activists display a banner reading “Freedom of Expression = Rights“ during the verdict hearing for activists Delpedro Marhaen Rismansyah, Khariq Anhar, Muzaffar Salim and Syahdan Husein, who were standing trial in an alleged incitement case related to anti-government protests that ended in riots between August and September 2025, at the Central Jakarta District Court in Central Jakarta on March 6, 2026.
Politics

Arrests over posts on Prabowo’s Iran remark raise free speech alarm

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Destry named sole candidate for BI governor post
Society

MUI warns against men in dresses for Independence festivities
Economy

Official unemployment decline contrasts with rise in layoffs
Health

RSCM, HeartSpan successfully implant world’s smallest heart assist device
Regulations

Govt suspends social aid for 1.5 million families flagged for online gambling
Companies

Indosat launches Zankore by Indosat to serve Asia-Pacific’s AI demand
Academia

Data-center reality check could slam brakes on AI earnings boom
Markets

Dollar near two-month trough as US inflation data awaited
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Who should build the low-carbon economy?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.