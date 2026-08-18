Analysis: Ex-top prosecutor's exit strategy feels like political theatre

Former assistant attorney general for special crimes Febrie Adriansyah (center) is escorted to a prisoner van after undergoing a questioning at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in South Jakarta on July 24, 2026. The AGO named Febrie as a suspect in a money laundering case. (Antara/Darryl Ramadhan)

T he legal saga surrounding former assistant attorney general for special crimes (Jampidsus) Febrie Adriansyah has entered yet another chapter. What began as one of Indonesia's highest-profile money laundering investigations has increasingly evolved into a politically charged legal battle, with the former senior prosecutor now appearing to pursue an exit strategy through the courts.

More than a month after being named a suspect, Febrie has taken his legal battle to the South Jakarta District Court. On Aug. 5, his legal team filed two separate pretrial motions challenging the legality of the investigation.

The first motion targets the National Police's Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortastipidkor), contesting both Febrie's designation as a suspect and the searches and seizures carried out during the investigation. The second is directed at the Attorney General's Office (AGO), challenging the legality of the coercive measures taken against him, including his designation as a suspect in the money laundering case and his detention. Febrie's lawyers argue that investigators committed at least nine procedural violations in handling the case. The hearings are scheduled for Aug. 18 and 19, respectively.

Legally, the pretrial motions are a legitimate avenue available to any suspect. Politically, however, they are unfolding against a backdrop of persistent allegations that the most consequential decisions surrounding the case have long been shaped behind closed doors. Whether those allegations are ultimately substantiated or not, they have reinforced public skepticism that the courtroom is no longer where the real battle is being fought.

To recap, the case began with a raid by the Kortastipidkor that uncovered 74 kilograms of gold bars and cash in multiple currencies worth Rp 476 billion (US$29 million). The discovery led investigators to name Febrie a suspect in a corruption and money laundering investigation. The scale of the seizure, coupled with Febrie's position as one of the AGO's most influential prosecutors, quickly transformed the case from a criminal investigation into an institutional and political issue, triggering tensions between the National Police and the AGO.

The case soon attracted the attention of the Palace. A Tempo investigation later alleged that President Prabowo Subianto had overseen discussions on how the case should proceed. The case became the subject of discussions among senior government figures, including reported efforts to find a businessman willing to claim ownership of the seized gold. Although those allegations have never been officially confirmed, they have fueled concerns that political considerations may have shaped the direction of the investigation. If true, the case would represent a troubling precedent for how political influence can intersect with law enforcement.

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Following the transfer of the case to the AGO, the institution established a special investigative team known as Tim Sembilan (Team of Nine). The key question now is whether the AGO, Febrie's former institution, can demonstrate that it is capable of investigating one of its own independently.