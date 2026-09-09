The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
The state's new muscle
Jakarta airport and others reopen after volcanic ash crisis

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
The state's new muscle
Jakarta airport and others reopen after volcanic ash crisis

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Fine businesses for fires

Temporary suspensions and advanced technologies won't clear ASEAN's skies from Indonesian wildfires; only prosecuting and bankrupting corporate arsonists will.

Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, September 9, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Motorcyclists pass a road cloaked in thick, murky haze from forest and peatland fires on Aug. 28, 2026, in Palangka Raya, the provincial capital of Central Kalimantan. Motorcyclists pass a road cloaked in thick, murky haze from forest and peatland fires on Aug. 28, 2026, in Palangka Raya, the provincial capital of Central Kalimantan. (AFP/Reina)

F

or weeks, Indonesia has dominated regional, if not global, headlines for the wrong reason. A familiar, suffocating haze has swept across the archipelago, drifting far beyond national borders to choke skies in Malaysia, Singapore and even the Philippines, swaths of peatlands in Kalimantan and Sumatra once again serving as ground zero. Aside from an annual embarrassment, it is a recurring public health crisis that ASEAN neighbors are growing increasingly weary of enduring.

By late July, figures from independent forest monitoring platform Nusantara Atlas showed that some 280,000 hectares of land, an area roughly five times the size of Jakarta, had been reduced to ash.

Satellite mapping revealed that around 25 percent of every ha burnt sat squarely inside commercial concessions, with the palm oil, pulpwood and mining sectors emerging as the primary offenders. Predictably, industry associations were quick to issue blanket denials, insisting their members exercise strict due diligence and maintain zero-burning policies across their holdings.

The app life

From The Weekender

The app life

Read on The Weekender

They have also cited their wildfire prevention measures, claiming regularly over the past few years that these had worked, saying recent wildfires were not so bad as the ones in 2015, when the country bore the brunt of a prolonged, drier dry season that stemmed from an intense El Niño cycle.

But as fires burn more forests and peatlands, those self-congratulatory claims ring hollow. If corporate mitigation efforts were truly resilient, a typical dry spell would not trigger such widespread devastation as we are witnessing today.

More than just failing to control runaway blazes on their borders, some companies stand accused of igniting them. In Indonesia’s resource-heavy economy, setting a match to peat remains the quickest, cheapest way to clear land for planting, regardless of the nationwide ban. Fines and administrative paperwork have been simply priced in as the cost of doing business.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The onus is now on the government to investigate and prosecute industry players and corporations suspected of burning land for business expansion.

Popular

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

Related Article

Malaysia lifts emergency declaration in Sarawak as fire haze eases

In food crises, emergency agricultural assistance can help turn the tide

Wildfires spread near new capital Nusantara

Mount Semeru fires spreading as E. Java experiences extreme drought

Police monitor wildfire areas to prevent illegal land conversion

Popular

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

More in Opinion

 View more
Workers assemble electric motorcycles on Sept. 21, 2023, at the Alva manufacturing plant in Cikarang, West Java.
Academia

From fuel to batteries: Trading one dependence for another
The construction of Digital Edge Indonesia data center in Cikarang, West Java, is underway in this undated picture. State power producer PT PLN is set to supply 2x 725 megavolts of electricity to support the operation of the country’s largest data center.
Academia

Who controls the data, controls the future
An aerial view shows flood damage to a residential area in Meurah Dua, Pidie Jaya regency, Aceh on Feb. 22, 2026, after devastating cyclone-induced floods and landslides struck northern Sumatra in November 2025. In hardest-hit Aceh, which accounted for most of the more than 1,000 deaths, families have become increasingly frustrated over authorities' sluggish response.
Academia

From the Himalayas to Sumatra: Can Indonesia govern an unruly climate?

Highlight
Mount Anak Krakatau volcano spews hot lava as seen from Pasauran village in Serang, Banten on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.
Society

Mitigation budget under scrutiny as Indonesia grapples with disasters
Motorcyclists ride on a haze-shrouded road caused by forest and land fires in Palangkaraya city, Central Kalimantan, on August 28, 2026.
Editorial

Fine businesses for fires

Members of the Indonesian military (TNI) and police evacuate students suspected of food poisoning from the free meals program at a senior high school in Kudus Regency, Central Java, Jan. 29, 2026.
Archipelago

Student suffers memory loss, seizures after free meal food poisoning

The Latest

 View more
Academia

From fuel to batteries: Trading one dependence for another
Economy

Oil prices climb as Mideast war flares
Archipelago

Search resumes for missing journalists on Anak Krakatau mission
Academia

Who controls the data, controls the future
Archipelago

Police launch probe into blaze that killed 11 in Central Papua
Art & Culture

Between Multatuli’s legacy and modern politics
Academia

From the Himalayas to Sumatra: Can Indonesia govern an unruly climate?
Tech

US accuses Chinese AI firms of 'malicious' copying of AI technology
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Fine businesses for fires

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.