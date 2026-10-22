The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people
Diaspora feel ‘left out’ of dual nationality proposal
Productivity, competitiveness and quality employment: Keys to prosperity
Growing discontent spills into streets as Prabowo marks two years in office

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people
Diaspora feel ‘left out’ of dual nationality proposal
Productivity, competitiveness and quality employment: Keys to prosperity
Growing discontent spills into streets as Prabowo marks two years in office

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The illusion of customary rights protection in Indonesia

Behind the veneer of administrative procedure, Indonesia’s legal system continues to sacrifice ancestral lands to state-backed megaprojects, reducing constitutional rights for Indigenous peoples to little more than a paper tiger.

Franky Samperante (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, October 22, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Protest signs are pictured on Dec. 5, 2024, on the outskirts of Sembulang village on Rempang Island, where a glass and solar panel manufacturing site is to be constructed. Set up by a group of villagers resisting eviction for the industrial project, the signs reads: “To those who have accepted relocation: You are strictly prohibited from coming back to Sembulang!!!”. Protest signs are pictured on Dec. 5, 2024, on the outskirts of Sembulang village on Rempang Island, where a glass and solar panel manufacturing site is to be constructed. Set up by a group of villagers resisting eviction for the industrial project, the signs reads: “To those who have accepted relocation: You are strictly prohibited from coming back to Sembulang!!!”. (JP/Fadli)

T

he struggle of Indigenous peoples to secure justice and safeguard their customary lands and forests (ulayat) consistently collides with the formidable wall of state legal policy and judicial institutions, neither of which has demonstrated a real commitment to recognizing and protecting these fundamental rights.

A stark symptom of this structural injustice emerged in mid-September, when the Jayapura State Administrative Court (PTUN) dismissed a lawsuit filed by five Malind Indigenous leaders. The plaintiffs had challenged the environmental feasibility approval granted for a 135-kilometer road project connecting Wanam and Muting in Merauke Regency.

The case originated six months prior, when the five leaders contested a decree signed by the Merauke Regent concerning environmental feasibility. Notably, this decree was issued a full year after excavators had already begun clearing customary forests in August 2024. The drafting of the Environmental Impact Assessment (AMDAL) systematically undermined the essential rights and participation of Indigenous communities, specifically the Malind clan, the sole customary landowners of the territory spanning Wanam, Nakias and Tagaepe villages, in shaping development roadmaps within their ancestral domain.

During proceedings, the regent went so far as to deny the plaintiffs' legal standing as Indigenous peoples, citing their lack of formal administrative recognition from the regency government. Ironically, this pretext of absent official recognition is routinely deployed as a state defense to deflect legal challenges and justify environmental exploitation across Papua.

Yet, both de facto and de jure, the existence of Papuan Indigenous peoples is explicitly recognized by the Papua Special Autonomy Law, Special Regional Regulations (Perdasus) and, within the local jurisdiction, Merauke Regency Regional Regulation No. 5/2013.

The regent’s denial exposes a profound institutional absurdity. In the context of advancing and fulfilling human rights, the state is obligated to guarantee the rights of Indigenous peoples by taking active measures to formally recognize and register their legal existence, rather than exploiting its own administrative inaction as a weapon against them.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Court proceedings also laid bare the total absence of Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) at both policy and operational levels. The plaintiffs were never meaningfully consulted before heavy machinery cleared their ancestral lands. Instead, the bureaucracy engineered a fait accompli, deliberately excluding dissenting community members from deliberations.

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people

Power for the people
Diaspora feel ‘left out’ of dual nationality proposal

Diaspora feel ‘left out’ of dual nationality proposal

Related Article

Police bust Vietnam-bound lobster larvae ring in Batam

Who are really behind Indonesia’s forest fires?

Impunity for military ends, may justice for all begin

A two-year roller coaster with the free meals program

Constitutional Court orders end to military impunity

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people

Power for the people
Diaspora feel ‘left out’ of dual nationality proposal

Diaspora feel ‘left out’ of dual nationality proposal

More in Opinion

 View more
Protest signs are pictured on Dec. 5, 2024, on the outskirts of Sembulang village on Rempang Island, where a glass and solar panel manufacturing site is to be constructed. Set up by a group of villagers resisting eviction for the industrial project, the signs reads: “To those who have accepted relocation: You are strictly prohibited from coming back to Sembulang!!!”.
Academia

The illusion of customary rights protection in Indonesia
Newly appointed Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir (right) reacts as former foreign minister and current Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs, Sugiono, embraces him during a handover ceremony at the Foreign Ministry in Central Jakarta on Oct. 12, 2026.
Academia

Can Minister Arrmanatha make Foreign Ministry great again?
Tanker vessels unload imported crude oil on July 16, 2026, at Qingdao port in Shandong province, East China.
Academia

High shipping costs deepen the oil market crisis

Highlight
Bank of Indonesia (BI) Governor Destry Damayanti (third left) poses for a photograph with BI's deputy governors ahead of the central bank's press conference to announce the results of its monthly policy meeting in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2026.
Regulations

BI prioritizes stability amid strong dollar pressures
Demonstrators hold placards and raise three fingers in a salute symbolizing freedom, solidarity and equality during a protest in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2026. The protesters called for an end to forest and land fires and demanded the eradication of corruption, collusion and nepotism as they marked the second anniversary of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s administration.
Editorial

No voice of authority
Haze blankets Tjilik Riwut Airport in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan on October 14, 2026. Airport authorities temporarily suspended flights as smoke from wildfires reduced visibility.
Economy

Airlines, passengers bear cost of haze-hit flights

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Indonesia will not approach 8% GDP growth anytime soon, Fitch forecasts
Archipelago

Police bust Vietnam-bound lobster larvae ring in Batam
Academia

The illusion of customary rights protection in Indonesia
Academia

Can Minister Arrmanatha make Foreign Ministry great again?
FEATURES

Machines Without a Beating Heart?
Academia

High shipping costs deepen the oil market crisis

Tech

Government websites go dark after AI-discovered flaw sparks security scramble
Academia

Understanding, adapting to the new world disorder
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The illusion of customary rights protection in Indonesia

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.