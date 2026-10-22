The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people
Diaspora feel ‘left out’ of dual nationality proposal
Productivity, competitiveness and quality employment: Keys to prosperity
Growing discontent spills into streets as Prabowo marks two years in office

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people
Diaspora feel ‘left out’ of dual nationality proposal
Productivity, competitiveness and quality employment: Keys to prosperity
Growing discontent spills into streets as Prabowo marks two years in office

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Who are really behind Indonesia’s forest fires?

Holding those behind Indonesia’s forest fires truly accountable means looking past the individuals striking the matches and following the corporate paper trail straight to the parent companies profiting from the burn.

Mariyam Jameelah and Ahmad Novindri Aji Sukma (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Utrecht, Netherlands/Cambridge, United Kingdom
Thu, October 22, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A street is choked by haze from forest fires on Oct. 15 in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan. Toxic haze has covered parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Jakarta struggles to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Borneo and Sumatra, with smoke drifting across the region. A street is choked by haze from forest fires on Oct. 15 in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan. Toxic haze has covered parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Jakarta struggles to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Borneo and Sumatra, with smoke drifting across the region. (AFP/Afan Anugerah )

O

n Sept. 7, President Prabowo Subianto asked his ministers for the names of companies behind this year’s forest fires and wanted to know who owns them. It was the right question. More than a month later, however, the public still does not have a complete answer. 

What we have seen is a growing list of individual suspects. By mid-September, police had named 162 people as suspects and said 95 companies were under investigation. Corporate cases have emerged, but enforcement still tends to focus on the entity whose name appears on the permit.

A new study by the Indonesian Forum for Environment (WALHI), Who are Behind the Fires? (Siapa di Balik Api), shows why the approach may be too narrow. 

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7, WALHI identified 9,951 high-confidence hot spots across 561 oil-palm concession areas and 293 forestry concessions. Its analysis used NASA fire mapping systems (MODIS and VIIRS) and the government’s SiPongi data filtered for high-confidence detections and overlaid them against concession boundaries using GIS.

A hot spot inside a concession does not prove that a company started a fire. Satellite data cannot establish criminal intent or identify who held the match. But repeated fire patterns on land under the same corporate control should be treated as an investigative lead, not dismissed as coincidence.

WALHI’s more important findings concern ownership. The study traces companies with high hot spot concentrations through shareholders, directors, parent companies and beneficial owners. Many sit within larger corporate groups, sometimes through several layers of subsidiaries and cross-border ownership. WALHI argues that economic benefit, decision-making and business control may therefore lie beyond the operating company that formally holds the concession. 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This matters because enforcement still largely stops at the bottom of the chain. If several subsidiaries belonging to the same group repeatedly appear in areas with high hot spot concentrations, regulators should ask whether there is a common failure of governance, supervision or risk management at group level.

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people

Power for the people
Diaspora feel ‘left out’ of dual nationality proposal

Diaspora feel ‘left out’ of dual nationality proposal

Related Article

Fires in Indonesia burned over 1.9 million hectares through September: monitor

Haze from forest fires still blankets Sumatra, Batam Islands

Beyond disaster response: Building a state architecture of resilience

When forests burn, climate commitments falter

Fine businesses for fires

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people

Power for the people
Diaspora feel ‘left out’ of dual nationality proposal

Diaspora feel ‘left out’ of dual nationality proposal

More in Opinion

 View more
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) greets Chinese President Xi Jinping as the latter arrives in Kuala Lumpur on April 15, 2025, for a three-day visit to the Southeast Asian country.
Academia

Understanding, adapting to the new world disorder
A street is choked by haze from forest fires on Oct. 15 in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan. Toxic haze has covered parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Jakarta struggles to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Borneo and Sumatra, with smoke drifting across the region.
Academia

Who are really behind Indonesia’s forest fires?
Defendants in a murder case of a bank branch head in Jakarta, namely Chief Sgt. Frengky Yaru (second left), Second Cpl. Feri Heriyanto and Chief Sgt. Mochamad Nasir (second right), are escorted out of the courtroom after their verdict hearing at the Jakarta Military Court in Jakarta on June 3, 2026. The judges sentenced Nasir to 13 years in prison, Feri to seven years and Frengky to a year after finding them guilty in the murder case.
Academia

Impunity for military ends, may justice for all begin

Highlight
Bank of Indonesia (BI) Governor Destry Damayanti (third left) poses for a photograph with BI's deputy governors ahead of the central bank's press conference to announce the results of its monthly policy meeting in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2026.
Regulations

BI prioritizes stability amid strong dollar pressures
Demonstrators hold placards and raise three fingers in a salute symbolizing freedom, solidarity and equality during a protest in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2026. The protesters called for an end to forest and land fires and demanded the eradication of corruption, collusion and nepotism as they marked the second anniversary of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s administration.
Editorial

No voice of authority
Haze blankets Tjilik Riwut Airport in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan on October 14, 2026. Airport authorities temporarily suspended flights as smoke from wildfires reduced visibility.
Economy

Airlines, passengers bear cost of haze-hit flights

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Government websites go dark after AI-discovered flaw sparks security scramble
Academia

Understanding, adapting to the new world disorder
Jakarta

Greenpeace activists released after banner protest at Jakarta landmark
Archipelago

Trafficked orangutan repatriated from India
Academia

Who are really behind Indonesia’s forest fires?
Society

‘I’m sorry’: Indonesians apologize, urge foreign pressure over haze
Politics

Prabowo’s 26-member advisory board faces legal challenge over bloated size
Academia

Impunity for military ends, may justice for all begin
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Who are really behind Indonesia’s forest fires?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.