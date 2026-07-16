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England not cursed, says Tuchel, after more World Cup heartbreak

England have not reached the decider since lifting the World Cup for the only time in 1966, and they looked like getting that monkey off their back until Argentina netted two late goals for a 2-1 win in the semi-final.

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Atlanta, United States
Thu, July 16, 2026 Published on Jul. 16, 2026 Published on 2026-07-16T09:59:26+07:00

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England fans cheer after losing the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament semi-final match between England and Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the United States on July 15, 2026. England fans cheer after losing the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament semi-final match between England and Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the United States on July 15, 2026. (AFP/Odd Andersen)

E

ngland's long wait to win a World Cup or even reach the final goes on after a loss to holders Argentina on Wednesday, but manager Thomas Tuchel prefers to see it in football terms and not as a curse after a clash he described as two separate games.

England have not reached the decider since lifting the World Cup for the only time in 1966, and they looked like getting that monkey off their back until Argentina netted two late goals for a 2-1 win in the semi-final.

"I love to see these things in a football matter and not through football curses," Tuchel told reporters. "I don't believe so much in an English thing and in a curse or whatever, history repeating itself in these moments.

"It's just like it's different coaches, different players, different situations, different opponents. So I think basically I believe in the football thing."

England took the lead in the 55th minute through Anthony Gordon but Argentina then seized control and Tuchel's side failed to withstand the pressure or find a way to gain some possession.

"I think at that point of the match, it was deserved, that we take our moment and go 1-0 up," Tuchel said.

"Unfortunately, and strangely enough, it marked then a complete momentum switch in the game.

"Argentina played with more risk, played with more rhythm, played with a feeling maybe that they have nothing to lose anymore, which freed them up and held us back because we obviously played suddenly with a feeling that we have a lot to lose.

"I think it's two completely different matches. It's until the goal and then after the goal."

Tuchel received great praise for getting England this far, coming through tough battles with DR Congo, Mexico and Norway, but is already under fire for the changes made against Argentina after taking the lead and setting up too defensively.

"That's just the nature of the game. As soon as you lose, you get criticised," the German said.

"That's just what it is. You get criticised after. No one knows what would have happened if you made different decisions. So it makes no sense to engage in that and lose my head. I'm responsible for them. I took them, so I take the criticism."

England now have the unwanted consolation prize of a match against France for third place on Saturday, and for Tuchel now is not the time to look back with pride on what they accomplished. 

"A lot of big football nations are eliminated before the semi-final, so it is an achievement," Tuchel said.

"No one wants to hear that at the moment. Me neither, because we demand the most of ourselves. 

"None of these players, none of the French players want to play this match. They want to play in the final. We gave everything to be in the final. Everyone plays to win the World Cup, but it is what it is."

It was the third time since the 2018 World Cup that England have lost a major championship semi-final or final after taking the lead.

All three defeats, including Wednesday's at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, followed the same template -- a solid start, going 1-0 up, a desperate rearguard action, and finally, capitulation.

Many critics and former players immediately pointed the finger at Tuchel for England's latest failure, accusing the German of switching to an ultra-defensive approach too early in the game after Anthony Gordon had put England ahead on 55 minutes.

Argentina spent the final stages of the game camped near the England area, bombarding their opponents' goal and finally winning with goals from Enzo Fernandez on 85 minutes and Lautaro Martinez in stoppage time.

Former England striker Michael Owen said the defeat was a missed opportunity, sharply criticising Tuchel's second-half changes.

"We are a better team than Argentina, I've no doubt in my mind," he wrote on X. "But we deserved to get beat in the end. In fact, it could have been 4-1.

"Bringing on 3 defenders at 1-0 up. What message does that send?... Until we understand that courage and bravery is controlling possession under pressure and not booting/heading it up the field 40 yards then this will always be the end result."

 

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