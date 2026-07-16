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Messi magic sends Argentina into World Cup final

Argentina's victory sets up a mouthwatering contest between reigning European champions Spain and South American champions Argentina in New Jersey on Sunday local time.

AFP
Atlanta, United States
Thu, July 16, 2026 Published on Jul. 16, 2026 Published on 2026-07-16T05:13:28+07:00

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Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate after winning the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament semi-final match between England and Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the United States on July 15, 2026. Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate after winning the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament semi-final match between England and Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the United States on July 15, 2026. (AFP/Juan Mabromata)

L

ionel Messi engineered a spectacular comeback for Argentina against England in their World Cup semi-final on Wednesday to keep the defending champions on track for back-to-back titles.

Thomas Tuchel's men were within minutes of England's first World Cup final for 60 years before succumbing to relentless pressure from Lionel Scaloni's team, who won 2-1.

It sets up a mouthwatering contest between reigning European champions Spain and South American champions Argentina in New Jersey on Sunday local time.

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Anthony Gordon fired England ahead in the 55th minute but Argentina refused to be beaten, pouring forward in waves and forcing their opponents back.

Enzo Fernandez smashed home an equaliser from Messi's assist 30 minutes later but still they were not done.

Substitute Lautaro Martinez then rose to head home Messi's cross in stoppage time to complete the comeback and England ran out of time.

It is a bitter blow for the Three Lions, who have come so close at recent major tournaments but have been unable to get over the line.

Captain Harry Kane said the English disappointment was enormous.

"Gutted for the boys, gutted for everyone; the team, the staff, the fans," Kane said. "We played a good game the large majority of it. When we went 1-0 up we seemed to try and hold on, which at this level is not enough.

"So, just gutted because we've worked so hard to be here and the lads have given every last bit of running, blood, sweat, tears."

Tense atmosphere

English national anthem "God Save the King" was drowned out by Argentine singing in a crowd dominated by supporters in the blue-and-white shirts of the defending champions.

David and Victoria Beckham were in the crowd at the air-conditioned Mercedes-Benz Stadium, along with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

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The first half was a cagey affair with little goalmouth action and plenty of fouls, with neither team able to settle into a rhythm.

Argentina were ahead on the foul count, though England midfielder Elliot Anderson was the first player to be booked, for a foul on Lionel Messi.

England broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the restart when Gordon burst into the box, getting in front of Nahuel Molina to sidefoot home Morgan Rogers' cross.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made a triple change after the second-half hydration break as he searched for a way back into the game.

England's midfielder #10 Jude Bellingham reacts after losing the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament semi-final match against Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the United States on July 15, 2026.
England's midfielder #10 Jude Bellingham reacts after losing the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament semi-final match against Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the United States on July 15, 2026. (AFP/Patricia De Melo Moreira)

Alexis Mac Allister thundered a header against England 'keeper Jordan Pickford's right-hand post and then drew another save as England clung on to their slender lead.

Three-time champions Argentina got their reward in the 85th minute when Chelsea midfielder Fernandez lashed home from outside the penalty box after being set up by the irrepressible Messi.

Argentina stayed on the front foot, determined to press home their advantage and Messi was again the man for the big moment, producing an inch-perfect cross for Martinez to head home in stoppage time.

The 39-year-old has produced the magic again and again in his final World Cup, dragging his team to a third final in three tournaments.

He has scored eight goals so far to sit joint top of the Golden Boot standings and now has four assists as well.

Tensions

The fixture between two of the big beasts of global football was given added spice by a lingering sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands, known in Spanish as the Malvinas, in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Argentina's Vice President Victoria Villarruel upped the stakes ahead of kick-off in Atlanta by calling the English "usurping pirates", despite efforts by head coach Scaloni to keep the focus on the game.

After the game Argentina players held up a banner saying "The Falklands are Argentinian".

England fans cheer after losing the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament semi-final match between England and Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the United States on July 15, 2026.
England fans cheer after losing the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament semi-final match between England and Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, the United States on July 15, 2026. (AFP/Odd Andersen)

The fixture has a rich World Cup history.

Their most storied World Cup encounter was a 2-1 victory for Argentina in the quarter-finals in Mexico in 1986, featuring two goals from the late Diego Maradona: one the infamous "Hand of God" goal and the other a dazzling solo effort.

Twelve years later, at France 1998, David Beckham was sent off for a foul on Diego Simeone as Argentina beat England on penalties.

Luis de la Fuente's Spain produced a masterclass in Arlington, Texas, to beat favourites France 2-0 on Tuesday.

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