TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown
When war comes for the economy
Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Indonesia condemns renewed Israeli strikes amid Gaza peace talks

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown
When war comes for the economy
Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Indonesia condemns renewed Israeli strikes amid Gaza peace talks

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Vietnam keep title defence on track in ASEAN Championship as Singapore advance

Indonesia have not won the title during the competition's 30-year history and the John Herdman-coached side exited with a whimper.

Reuters
Sat, August 8, 2026 Published on Aug. 8, 2026 Published on 2026-08-08T09:07:21+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Vietnam's Nguyen Hai Long (#18) vies for the ball with Cambodia's Hikaru Mizuno (#5) during the 2026 ASEAN Championship group stage soccer match between Vietnam and Cambodia at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam on August 7, 2026. Vietnam's Nguyen Hai Long (#18) vies for the ball with Cambodia's Hikaru Mizuno (#5) during the 2026 ASEAN Championship group stage soccer match between Vietnam and Cambodia at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam on August 7, 2026. (AFP/Nhac Nguyen)

D

efending champions Vietnam booked their place in the ASEAN Championship semi-finals with a 3-1 win over Cambodia in Hanoi on Friday as hosts Singapore picked up a 1-1 draw against Indonesia to also progress to the last four.

Striker Nguyen Dinh Bac scored twice for Vietnam, who secured first place in Group A, and Kim Sang-sik's side will next take on the runners-up in Group B, which will be completed on Saturday.

Dinh Bac gave his side an 18th minute lead when he raced in behind the defence to score but a goal from Iago Bento pulled the Cambodians level with 19 minutes remaining.

An own goal by Im Vakhim in the 84th minute restored Vietnam's lead and Dinh Bac lifted the ball over the advancing Koy Salim in the final minute to seal his side's win.

Singapore also booked their last-four berth when Ilhan Fandi salvaged a point for the four-times champions as Indonesia's struggles in the competition continued.

Indonesia, the most populous country in Southeast Asia, have not won the title during the competition's 30-year history and the John Herdman-coached side exited with a whimper.

The visitors needed to win in Singapore after losing their previous match against the Vietnamese and Ragnar Oratmangoen put them in front with a close-range finish in the 47th minute.

But a mix-up in defence between goalkeeper Cahya Supriadi and Rizky Ridho set up Ilhan to level in the 66th minute and earn the Singaporeans the point needed to qualify.

Singapore will host the winners of Group B in the first leg of their semi-final on Aug. 15 before travelling for the return three days later.

The Vietnamese, meanwhile, will be away for the first match in their two-legged semi-final against the Group B runners-up on Aug. 16 before hosting the second leg on Aug. 19.

Popular

Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown

GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown
When war comes for the economy

When war comes for the economy

Related Article

A personal journey, a shared future: Mexico and Indonesia in a new era of partnership

How Indonesia and Singapore handle information pressure 

Southeast Asia must make healthy diets affordable

Singapore dismisses claims of taking advantage of Indonesia’s weakening economy

Nongsa-Changi Cable strengthens Indonesia-Singapore digital corridor

Popular

Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown

GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown
When war comes for the economy

When war comes for the economy

More in Sports

 View more
Workers transport oil palm fruits onto trucks from PT Wanasawit Subur Lestari's plantation in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Saturday (12/19/2015). The Indonesian Palm Oil Board (DMSI) estimates that crude palm oil (CPO) and crude palm kernel oil (CPKO) production this year will miss the initial projection of 30.1 million tons of CPO and 3.1 million this year. CPKO tons fell from the initial target of CPO 31.5 million tons and CPKO 3.3 million tons because it was caused by the El Nino phenomenon which caused a prolonged dry season.
Opinion

Analysis: Govt adopts mandatory B35 biodiesel program as CPO prices tumble
Workers load cars onto a truck at the Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM) car factory in Karawang, West Java, on August 2019.
Business

Global chip crunch stunts Indonesia car sales recovery
A pedestrian uses his smartphone while walking on a sidewalk in Jakarta on February 28, 2019, past an advertisement for one of Indonesia's top three mobile operators, XL Axiata.
Business

XL profit falls in Q3 as tower sale income dries

Highlight
Timor Leste's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Vietnam Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Brunei Foreign Minister Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono, Laos Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Myanmar Permanent Secretary Hau Khan Sum and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn join hands during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Pasay, Metro Manila on July 22, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

ASEAN faces defining moment amid great power rivalry, internal rifts
Final stage: Workers arrange microphones on the stage before the start of the opening ceremony during the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, central Philippines, on May 8, 2026.
Editorial

ASEAN at 59, time to deliver
Waste no time: A teenage girl arranges piles of discarded shell waste on Oct. 25, 2025, in the Cilincing area of North Jakarta. Child labor remains a challenge facing the country’s poverty alleviation drive.
Economy

Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Typhoon Dolphin hits Japan's Okinawa, China shuts ports ahead of landfall
Society

Patient death, doctors' mockery expose healthcare cracks
Europe

EU tells Meta, TikTok to boost monitoring, fact-checking
Academia

A new paradigm for foreign direct investment
Economy

Trump administration to invest $3 billion into minerals projects to boost defense supply
Politics

KPK investigates discrepancies in Forestry Minister bribe money return
Academia

What Bangkok and Jakarta can teach each other about political survival
Sports

Infantino allies rally as Norway FA chief demands FIFA president's resignation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.