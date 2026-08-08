Vietnam keep title defence on track in ASEAN Championship as Singapore advance

Vietnam's Nguyen Hai Long (#18) vies for the ball with Cambodia's Hikaru Mizuno (#5) during the 2026 ASEAN Championship group stage soccer match between Vietnam and Cambodia at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam on August 7, 2026. (AFP/Nhac Nguyen)

Indonesia have not won the title during the competition's 30-year history and the John Herdman-coached side exited with a whimper.

D efending champions Vietnam booked their place in the ASEAN Championship semi-finals with a 3-1 win over Cambodia in Hanoi on Friday as hosts Singapore picked up a 1-1 draw against Indonesia to also progress to the last four.

Striker Nguyen Dinh Bac scored twice for Vietnam, who secured first place in Group A, and Kim Sang-sik's side will next take on the runners-up in Group B, which will be completed on Saturday.

Dinh Bac gave his side an 18th minute lead when he raced in behind the defence to score but a goal from Iago Bento pulled the Cambodians level with 19 minutes remaining.

An own goal by Im Vakhim in the 84th minute restored Vietnam's lead and Dinh Bac lifted the ball over the advancing Koy Salim in the final minute to seal his side's win.

Singapore also booked their last-four berth when Ilhan Fandi salvaged a point for the four-times champions as Indonesia's struggles in the competition continued.

Indonesia, the most populous country in Southeast Asia, have not won the title during the competition's 30-year history and the John Herdman-coached side exited with a whimper.

The visitors needed to win in Singapore after losing their previous match against the Vietnamese and Ragnar Oratmangoen put them in front with a close-range finish in the 47th minute.

But a mix-up in defence between goalkeeper Cahya Supriadi and Rizky Ridho set up Ilhan to level in the 66th minute and earn the Singaporeans the point needed to qualify.

Singapore will host the winners of Group B in the first leg of their semi-final on Aug. 15 before travelling for the return three days later.

The Vietnamese, meanwhile, will be away for the first match in their two-legged semi-final against the Group B runners-up on Aug. 16 before hosting the second leg on Aug. 19.