Why WTGL is arriving at the right time for women’s golf

China’s Ruoning Yin plays her shot from the 16th tee on Aug. 20, 2026, during the first round of the CPKC Women’s Open at Royal Mayfair Golf Club in Edmonton, Canada. (AFP/Getty Images/Vaughn Ridley)

As women’s golf enters a period of rapid growth, WTGL is taking the game indoors, combining screen golf and simulator technology with a team format that aims to broaden the sport's appeal to a new generation.

T iming and intention matter in sport, and this is especially so for women’s golf, with recent data suggesting the game is on the precipice of greater things. Hence, the impending arrival of the inaugural WTGL this November could hardly be better timed.

WTGL, which stands for the Women’s Team Golf League, is a high-tech, indoor team golf league for female golfers.

The new league created by TMRW Sports, the company cofounded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, is preparing for its debut season at the custom-built SoFi Center in Florida, at a time when women’s golf is experiencing perhaps its most important period of growth.

Women are playing more golf. Younger women are entering the sport. Women's sport is attracting bigger audiences and greater commercial interests. More importantly, the Asia-Pacific is the epicenter of a new generation of female golfers who are becoming global stars.

WTGL will sit in the middle of it all as it seeks to accelerate new growth through an innovative platform that has already become a big hit following the success of TGL, the men’s version of the indoor team golf competition, which showcases a faster, tech-driven entertainment product alongside athletes’ talents and personalities to attract new audiences.

Many see WTGL as a golden opportunity to build on the positive momentum of women’s golf. Critically, it is an additive to the ecosystem and not positioned as a disruptor, as was the case with LIV Golf, which filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States last week after four years in existence and some US$5 billion spent as it seeks to reinvent itself and survive in the men’s game.

The WTGL will bring together 25 golfers across five teams, including major champions, Olympians, LPGA legends and many of the most recognizable young Asia-Pacific players.

Ruoning Yin of China, Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul, South Korea’s Ina Yoon, Japan’s Yuka Saso, Chizzie and Aki Iwai, Australia’s Minjee Lee and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko are among the stars giving the league immediate credibility.

Yin, who turns 24 this month, recently claimed a sixth LPGA Tour title and is a former world No. 1, knows the importance of this new venture for her sport.

“WTGL is a great opportunity for me and for women’s golf. I have always enjoyed team competition, and this format will give us a fun way to showcase our games and personalities while introducing new fans to the sport,” she said.

Jeeno, 23, a 10-time LPGA Tour winner and current world No. 2, echoed similar sentiments as Yin as the duo prepared to represent Motor City Golf Club.

“The team format, fast pace and technology can introduce golf to a new generation of fans,” she said.

The latest National Golf Foundation data show that women and girls have become a driving force behind golf’s participation growth in the US, accounting for 52 percent of the net gains in green grass participation between 2020 and 2025.

Female participation has reached record levels, while girls now account for 35 percent of junior golfers, another indication that the game’s future audience is becoming younger and more diverse.

Internationally, women now account for roughly one in three adult golf participants in the world’s biggest golf markets, their share rising to 34 percent from 31 percent a year earlier, according to the latest R&A data.

Perhaps even more revealing is that women now represent 53 percent of adults participating in alternative golf formats, up from 50 percent in the previous report: evidence that women are increasingly engaging with golf beyond the traditional 9-hole and 18-hole experience.

Simply put, WTGL will hit all these latest trends as it plays a key role in expanding the game globally.

Aside from a faster, team-based and technology-driven format, WTGL will also deliver new rivalries and showcase personalities beyond the traditional individual leaderboard. And because the matches take place in the controlled environment of SoFi Center, the league can present golf more as a modern entertainment property to complement the traditional form on the LPGA Tour.

Yoon, also 23, grew up playing indoor golf with her father in her native Korea, where it is popular, before breaking through onto the LPGA Tour.

“Screen golf is a big part of golf culture in Korea, and it is also where my own golf story began,” said Yoon, who posted top-five finishes at the Chevron Championship and Women’s PGA Championship this season.

“I first became interested in golf when I went to an indoor screen golf facility with my father,” she continued.

“SoFi Center is unlike any other screen in the world. Competing in the inaugural season of WTGL now feels like a full circle moment, and I am excited to share it with fans in Korea and around the world.”

The hope now is for other young girls who watch WTGL to pick up the sport and subsequently shine on the biggest stage.

The writer was head of Asia-Pacific communications for the PGA Tour and communications director for the Asian Tour for over 25 years who now runs his own public relations consultancy.