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Indonesia wins inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup

The Garuda men claimed the title of the very first FIFA ASEAN Cup on Monday night in a rousing penalty shootout during extra time, witnessed in person by the President and the PSSI head at GBK Stadium in Central Jakarta.

Kharishar Kahfi (The Jakarta Post)
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The national men's soccer team celebrates as head coach John Herdman (left) gestures on Oct. 5, 2026, during the medal ceremony of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 at the main stadium of the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Central Jakarta, after routing Thailand 4-2 in a penalty shootout to win the inaugural tournament. The national men's soccer team celebrates as head coach John Herdman (left) gestures on Oct. 5, 2026, during the medal ceremony of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 at the main stadium of the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Central Jakarta, after routing Thailand 4-2 in a penalty shootout to win the inaugural tournament. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

T

he men’s national soccer team won the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup on Monday night after beating Thailand in a penalty shootout, earning its first international trophy under head coach John Herdman.

Indonesia beat Thailand 4-2 in the shootout during extra time after tying 2-2 in the final, held on Oct. 5 in the main Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Stadium at the sprawling sports complex in Central Jakarta.

No goals were scored until the 84th minute, when Indonesian defender Dean James’ free kick, taken from the edge of the box, sent the ball toward Thai substitute Iklas Sanron, who deflected it into the goal to give Garuda a 1-0 lead.

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Iklas had replaced Thai defender Nicholas Mickelson, who was sent off following a second yellow card after tackling Garuda’s Ole Romeny just outside the 18-yard box.

Three minutes after Dean’s goal, Thailand sent the final into extra time after Iklas volleyed Seksan Ratree’s cross past Indonesian goalkeeper Emil Audero to the back post.

Thailand’s 10-man team stunned the host in front of more than 60,000 home supporters at GBK Stadium in the 111th minute, when Thai midfielder Peeradol Chamrasamee swept past Emil.

Five minutes later, the Garuda team pushed the final into a penalty shootout after defender Elkan Baggott leveled the score with a shot that went in off the underside of the bar.

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