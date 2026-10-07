Indonesia blows past controversies to win FIFA ASEAN Cup

Indonesia's national men's soccer team players lift the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 trophy on Oct. 5 at the main Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Stadium in Central Jakarta. Indonesia won the inaugural FIFA-sanctioned competition after beating Thailand 4-2 on penalties with both teams tying 2-2 after extra time. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

The FIFA ASEAN Cup trophy was also the first major award to be won by Indonesia’s national men’s soccer team under head coach John Herdman, who replaced Patrick Kluivert after Indonesia’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

T he Indonesian men’s soccer team won their first major award in years by becoming champions in the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup, capping off the competition on a high despite controversies that marred their way to the finals.

The national team clinched a 4-2 win over Thailand on penalties in front of more than 60,000 home supporters at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Stadium in Central Jakarta on Monday evening.

The two teams conducted a tense back-and-forth, pushing the match beyond full time.

Indonesia scored late into the match in the 84th minute, when Thai winger Iklas Sanron deflected Indonesian defender Dean James’ free kick into his own net. Iklas was subbed in several minutes before the goal after defender Nicholas Mickelson received his second yellow card and was sent off, leaving their team with 10 men.

But Iklas leveled the score by scoring a volley past Indonesian goalkeeper Emil Audero, sending the game into 30 minutes of extra time.

Thailand shocked the host even further in the 111th minute with a goal by Thai midfielder Perradol Chamrasamee. But the lead lasted for five minutes before Indonesian defender Elkan Baggott forced the match to a penalty shoot-out with a goal that struck the underside of the crossbar.