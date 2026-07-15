Indonesia, Vietnam aim to increase trade, investment by 2028

Foreign Minister Sugiono (right) shakes hands with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung during the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting between Indonesia and Vietnam on July 14 at the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta. (AFP/Aditya Irawan)

Key priorities in the agreement include cooperation in science and technology as well as investment in agricultural technology, education and the strengthening supply chains for electric vehicle batteries.

I ndonesia and Vietnam have signed a five year plan of action to guide their bilateral cooperation, while setting a target to increase annual trade to US$18 billion by 2028 through expanded collaboration in various sectors.

The plan of action was signed by Foreign Minister Sugiono and his Vietnamese counterpart Le Hoai Trung during the latter’s visit to Jakarta on Tuesday, marking the latest step to implement key provisions of the comprehensive strategic partnership of the two countries established in 2025.

Speaking in a joint statement after an hour-long meeting, Sugiono said both countries shared significant trade potential that could contribute to regional growth and resilience. He added the two countries would continue to leverage their complementary strengths to advance the prosperity of both nations.

“We firmly believe the future of our bilateral relationships lies not in competition, but in partnership,” Sugiono said.

Trung echoed Sugiono’s sentiment, saying intensified cooperation could positively affect Southeast Asia’s peace and stability.

“We agreed [during the talks] on the need to promote mutual and political cooperation in different ways through government-to-government, party-to-party, parliament-to-parliament contact and relations, as well as promoting and expanding cooperation in defense and security,” Hoai Trung said.