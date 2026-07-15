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Prabowo set for Iran visit as Jakarta accepts invitation

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, July 15, 2026 Published on Jul. 15, 2026 Published on 2026-07-15T19:41:23+07:00

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President Prabowo Subianto disembarks presidential aircraft Indonesia One at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta on April 1, 2026, after completing his four-day tour to Japan and South Korea. President Prabowo Subianto disembarks presidential aircraft Indonesia One at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta on April 1, 2026, after completing his four-day tour to Japan and South Korea. (Courtesy of Presidential Secretariat/Cahyo)

I

ndonesia has accepted an invitation from the Iranian government for President Prabowo Subianto to visit Tehran, the Foreign Ministry confirmed on Tuesday, saying preparations were underway despite lingering tensions between Iran and the United States.

“The Indonesian government welcomes the invitation from the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran for President Prabowo Subianto to visit Tehran,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Yvonne Mewengkang said in a statement to The Jakarta Post

“A written response conveying Indonesia’s acceptance has been sent to the Iranian president. The two sides remain in communication through diplomatic channels, including to identify a mutually convenient time for the visit,” she continued. 

The confirmation came a day after People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Ahmad Muzani disclosed that Iran had formally invited Prabowo to visit Tehran, an invitation he received while part of Indonesia’s delegation to the funeral of former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last week. 

If it goes ahead, the trip would be Prabowo's first visit to Iran since taking office in October 2024 and one of the earliest official visits by a foreign head of state following the recent escalation in the Iran-US conflict.

Read also: Indonesia, Iran reaffirm commitment for dialogue, peace

Iran's invitation comes at a delicate moment for Indonesia's relations with Tehran, testing Jakarta's efforts to maintain engagement with Iran while navigating heightened regional tensions and its broader diplomatic ties with the US.

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