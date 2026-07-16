Singapore, Indonesia launch defense alumni association

Singaporean Defense Minister Maj. Gen. (ret) Chan Chun Sing (center right) embraces his Indonesian counterpart Gen. (hon) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin during the launch of the Indonesia-Singapore Defense Alumni (Persahan) in Jakarta on July 14, 2026. The launch was held in conjunction with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Day reception. (Courtesy of Singaporean Defense Ministry/-)

The Indonesia-Singapore Defense Alumni (Persahan) was launched in conjunction with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Day reception.

D efense ministers from Singapore and Indonesia jointly launched the Indonesia-Singapore (Indosin) Defense Alumni Initiative during a ceremony in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Visiting Singaporean Defense Minister Chan Chun Sing and his Indonesian counterpart Gen. (hon) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin launched the alumni association, also known as the Defense Alumni Friendship (Persahan), as the cofounders while Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) chief Vice Adm. Aaron Beng and Indonesian Military (TNI) chief Gen. Agus Subiyanto acted as copresidents of the alumni association, the Singaporean Defense Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

Persahan’s launch was commemorated through the joint signing of the Indosin Defense Alumni’s initiating directive and the unveiling of the alumni logo.

The logo depicts a roundel with an enclosed Garuda, representing Indonesia, on the left and a Lion, representing Singapore on the right, with a vertical torch dividing the roundel.

SAF and TNI officers from previous cohorts of professional military courses attended the ceremony, a reflection of the close personal and professional bonds formed between the personnel of the two militaries over the past decades.

The Persahan association brings together generations of SAF and TNI officers who have participated in each other’s courses and training. It will enable these officers to maintain their personal and professional ties beyond active service, strengthening people-to-people ties between Singapore and Indonesia across generations.

Lauding the event as another milestone in the defense relations between the two militaries, the TNI’s Agus said that he was “honored to grace the launch of the initiative, which will strengthen the relationship between individuals from the TNI and SAF, as well as both institutions in the future.”