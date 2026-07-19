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New Zealand aims to increase bilateral trade to NZ$6 million

Current bilateral trade amounts to NZ$4 billion (US$2.34 billion), shared evenly with New Zealand and Indonesia if services, including tourism, are included.

Novan Iman Santosa (The Jakarta Post)
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Sun, July 19, 2026 Published on Jul. 17, 2026 Published on 2026-07-17T17:30:17+07:00

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New Zealand Ambassador to Indonesia Philip Taula (left) poses with New Zealand Trade Commissioner in Jakarta Cecilia Shand (second left to right), former Indonesian ambassador to Wellington Tantowi Yahya, New Zealand Ambassador to ASEAN Jane Andersen, Indonesian Drugs and Food Monitoring Agency (BPOM) head Taruna Ikrar and Indonesian Business Council (IBC) chief operating officer William Sabandar during the Matariki Maori New Year dinner event at Kaum restaurant in Menteng, Central Jakarta, on June 30, 2026. The event presented a selection of Indonesian traditional dishes using some ingredients from New Zealand. New Zealand Ambassador to Indonesia Philip Taula (left) poses with New Zealand Trade Commissioner in Jakarta Cecilia Shand (second left to right), former Indonesian ambassador to Wellington Tantowi Yahya, New Zealand Ambassador to ASEAN Jane Andersen, Indonesian Drugs and Food Monitoring Agency (BPOM) head Taruna Ikrar and Indonesian Business Council (IBC) chief operating officer William Sabandar during the Matariki Maori New Year dinner event at Kaum restaurant in Menteng, Central Jakarta, on June 30, 2026. The event presented a selection of Indonesian traditional dishes using some ingredients from New Zealand. (JP/Novan Iman Santosa)

B

ilateral trade between New Zealand and Indonesia is growing in a more balanced way and should increase in the coming years says New Zealand Ambassador to Jakarta Philip Taula.

“It is definitely growing. It is about NZ$4 billion [US$2.34 billion] per year at the moment,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a Matariki Maori New Year dinner event in Jakarta on June 30.

“It is quite balanced. The total value is about NZ$2 billion from New Zealand and about NZ$2 billion from Indonesia if you include services, including tourism.”

Taula said both countries had agreed to reach a target of NZ$6 billion by 2029.

“I think we are on track, but we still need to keep working on it.”

Matariki refers to the Pleiades star cluster. Rising in the southern hemisphere’s mid-winter night sky in late June or early July, its appearance marks the beginning of the New Year in the traditional Maori lunar calendar, the Maramataka.

“Matariki offers an opportunity to reflect on the past, celebrate the present and look forward to the future with hope” Taula said.

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