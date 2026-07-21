Indonesia urges resilient ASEAN as ministers meet

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ndonesia will use this week's ASEAN foreign ministers' meetings in Manila to push for a more resilient, forward-looking and strategically independent regional bloc, arguing that Southeast Asia must strengthen its internal cohesion as geopolitical rivalries and global conflicts increasingly spill into the region.
“For Indonesia, the keyword this week is resilience, particularly against future upheavals,” Foreign Ministry ASEAN cooperation director general Ina Krisnamurthi said in Manila on Monday.
“It is ASEAN’s tendency to focus on addressing immediate challenges. What is lacking is a forward-looking vision. This will be Indonesia’s main message: ensuring the region is prepared for future crises,” she said.
Indonesia's delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Sugiono, who will also play two prominent roles during the meetings. In addition to serving as ASEAN's country coordinator for dialogue with Australia, he will co-moderate a high-level conference marking the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC), the bloc's cornerstone agreement on peaceful coexistence and regional cooperation.
More than 50 countries, including the United States, China, Russia, Australia and India, are expected to participate in the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) and related events this week, with discussions focusing on Myanmar, tensions in the South China Sea, the economic fallout from the conflict in the Middle East and ASEAN's response to intensifying geopolitical competition.
Read also: Prabowo’s ASEAN leadership moment
The 59th AMM officially opens on Tuesday with a plenary session and an informal retreat among ASEAN foreign ministers, before the bloc adopts two outcome documents.
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