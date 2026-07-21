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Indonesia's ‘balanced’ response signals quiet pushback on US far-left terrorism push

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, July 21, 2026 Published on Jul. 19, 2026 Published on 2026-07-19T18:39:06+07:00

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United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio makes opening statement during an event titled “Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism“ at the US Department of State on July 16 in Washington, DC. United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio makes opening statement during an event titled “Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism“ at the US Department of State on July 16 in Washington, DC. (AFP/Brendan Smialowski)

I

ndonesia's response to the United States' push to globally combat "far-left terrorism" amounted to a form of quiet resistance, analysts say, as Jakarta uses carefully chosen diplomatic language to signal it will not simply adopt Washington's framing, even as it seeks to maintain bilateral ties under President Prabowo Subianto's leadership.

The administration of US President Donald Trump last Thursday hosted an international ministerial meeting titled “Resurgence of Political Terrorism” at the US Department of State in Washington DC, attended by delegations from Europe to Asia.

Indonesia, was represented by Ambassador Indroyono Soesilo, the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta said.

The meeting launched what the Trump administration called a global offensive against the “transnational threat of radical left terrorism”, arguing that there has been an increase in organized violence and terror from “the political left”.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio cited several incidents in the US and other countries, including riots following the 2020 police killing of George Floyd, saying the share of left-wing terrorist attacks and plots had reached levels “not seen in decades”.

“You are here because your political leaders are being attacked and stabbed and shot in your streets,” Rubio addressed the delegations on Thursday, as quoted from a transcript of his speech released by his office.

Rubio’s remarks reflected the Trump administration’s broader campaign against groups it considers part of the radical left, including the anti-fascist movement Antifa, as Washington designated it a domestic terrorist organization last year.

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