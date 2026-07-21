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Singapore rallies behind multilateralism to brace against transboundary haze

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
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Singapore/Jakarta
Tue, July 21, 2026 Published on Jul. 20, 2026 Published on 2026-07-20T19:25:13+07:00

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A firefighter battles a peatland wildfire on July 10, 2025, as forest and land fires returned amid extreme heat, in Rimba Panjang, Riau. A firefighter battles a peatland wildfire on July 10, 2025, as forest and land fires returned amid extreme heat, in Rimba Panjang, Riau. (AFP/Wahyudi)

H

oping to avert a recurrence of transboundary haze ahead of the peak of the El Niño climate phenomenon, Singapore is rallying behind multilateral initiatives with its fire-prone neighbors, including Indonesia, which has already seen a surge in forest fires across several provinces this year.

Cross-border haze has historically blanketed large parts of Southeast Asia during El Niño years, with unchecked land and forest clearing mostly in Indonesia’s Sumatra and Kalimantan becoming a major source of discontent within the bloc.

The region may see the return of widespread smog driven by El Niño and another warming climatic event called the positive Indian Ocean Dipole between August and September this year, according to a recent report published by Singapore-based think tank the Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA).

Singaporean Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary acknowledged the haze risk, adding that the city-state has been coordinating with its counterparts in Jakarta to mitigate the risk.

He also noted that the matter goes beyond bilateral issues, as ASEAN has launched a specific framework on transboundary haze management, making it a serious concern among ASEAN member states.

“So hopefully, this year we’ve every reason to believe it doesn't need to be a repeat of previous times where we have had this set of conditions,” he told a group of Indonesian journalists during a fireside chat in Singapore on July 16.

Puthucheary stressed the need for information exchanges to “develop confidence in the process” of mitigating and preventing transboundary pollution.

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