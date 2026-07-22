Rubio says he discussed President's Xi visit to US in meeting with Wang Yi

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) shakes hands with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Munich, on February 12, 2026, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. (AFP/Alex Brandon)

Meeting with Wang in Manila on the sidelines of a regional gathering led by the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN, Rubio told reporters that both sides had differences, but their job was to manage them, adding there were areas of potential cooperation.

U S Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday he talked a lot during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about a planned trip to the United States by President Xi Jinping.

Meeting with Wang in Manila on the sidelines of a regional gathering led by the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN, Rubio told reporters that both sides had differences, but their job was to manage them, adding there were areas of potential cooperation.

President Donald Trump has said a summit with Xi could take place at the end of September.

Their meeting comes amid a fragile truce between the world's biggest economies that could be complicated by President Donald Trump's accusations of Chinese meddling in US elections, which Beijing has called "pure fabrication".

Rubio said the allegations of election interference were not discussed with Wang.

Tense US-China relations have been more stable under a temporary trade truce reached by Trump and Xi in October. The two leaders met in May in Beijing. China has not confirmed Xi's visit to Washington.

Rubio is scheduled to meet Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for talks set to focus on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

"The meeting will be useful in any case. It's good to ask questions and get answers," Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday.

Moscow has condemned Washington's fresh strikes on its key ally Iran.

US-led talks on ending the war in Ukraine have stalled, with its attention turning to the Middle East and as Russia sticks to its hardline demands for Ukraine to cede territory.

US President Donald Trump has also backed a Ukrainian campaign of long-range counter-strikes on Russian energy facilities as an escalation that could lead to the end of the war.

The strikes have caused fuel shortages across Russia -- one of the world's top oil producers.