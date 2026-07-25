TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Prabowo calls some journalists, critics ‘londo ireng’

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Prabowo calls some journalists, critics ‘londo ireng’

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

US missiles hit Iran as path towards de-escalation uncertain

The US military launched air strikes on Iran late on Thursday and early on Friday, racking up 13 consecutive nights of attacks.

Bo Erickson, Idrees Ali, Phil Stewart and Timour Azhari (Reuters)
Washington
Sat, July 25, 2026 Published on Jul. 25, 2026 Published on 2026-07-25T11:42:42+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Smoke rises from an explosion at an unknown location, during what the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) says are strikes on Iranian military targets, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on July 23, 2026. Smoke rises from an explosion at an unknown location, during what the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) says are strikes on Iranian military targets, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on July 23, 2026. (Reuters/Handout/US Central Command)

U

nited States missiles struck targets across Iran on Friday and President Donald Trump vowed "major military punishment" for Tehran and its Houthi allies in Yemen, though he once again left open the door to a diplomatic deal with Iran.

Two weeks after the collapse of an interim truce meant to end the war, Iranian armed forces responded by firing at US bases in neighboring Arab countries and warning that they could strike non-military buildings there used by US personnel.

Trump has threatened in recent days to widen targets to Iran's energy plants and bridges, send ground forces to seize its oil hub of Kharg Island, and bomb a deep-underground nuclear-linked site known as Pickaxe Mountain.

On Friday, he said he had not yet made a decision on new major strikes, however.

"We are talking to them," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I think they're being serious. I think [...] they are being by far the most serious that we've seen them, but that doesn't mean we get there."

Asked what the exit strategy was for the Iran war, Trump said: "There's a military exit where we just keep going just the way we are, and we can even make it a heavier dose, and it's knocking out everything they have. Or there's a smarter strategy that you make a deal."

But he added, "We're locked and loaded. We're ready to go."

Later in the day, Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would visit the United States next week. The two leaders are expected to meet on Tuesday as the US-Israeli war on Iran completes five months.

The key waterway of the Strait of Hormuz, the entrance to the Gulf, has so far been the focus of a war that has killed thousands in almost five months, stoked global inflation and fanned fears of an economic downturn.

The Houthis, who control northern and western Yemen, have also declared a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia, which has diverted millions of barrels of oil by pipeline each day to the Red Sea to skirt Iran's near-total blockade of Hormuz.

After the Houthis said they had struck two Saudi tankers in the Red Sea on Thursday, Trump said he would hold Iran accountable for any further attacks by the fighters.

A Saudi vessel sustained minor hull damage from an attack in the Red Sea on Friday, state news agency SPA said.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it struck Houthi military sites there, saying they were used to threaten commercial shipping.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

Iran's threats

The US military launched air strikes on Iran late on Thursday and early on Friday, racking up 13 consecutive nights of attacks.

In a statement on X, the Iranian health ministry said 59 people had been killed and 666 wounded since the resumption of clashes with US forces in late June.

Iranian media cited the head of Iran's top joint military command as saying Iran would kill a member of the US forces for every Iranian killed.

The war has killed 18 US service members. The Pentagon has said 100 service members had been injured since July 7. Officials have told Reuters that more than 500 US troops have been injured so far.

Brent futuresLCOc1 stood down more than $4 at a little over $96 on Friday, after the previous day's attack on the Saudi tankers in the Red Sea's Bab el-Mandeb strait boosted oil prices 7 percent to $100 per barrel for the first time since May.

Sources said Pakistan was exploring a path towards resuming stalled talks between the US and Iran to end the war, after China initiated a push.

Exploratory discussions took place during a visit by Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni to Islamabad this week, his second in the last 10 days, three Pakistani sources said.

The Houthi attacks forced several other tankers to turn around and head north through the Suez Canal, which would be a much longer route to Asia, by sailing around Africa.

Still, half of the 18 ships exiting Bab el-Mandeb on Thursday were carrying crude oil, including two Chinese supertankers, while the number of tankers crossing through the Strait of Hormuz fell to just one, the lowest since May 7.

Popular

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance

Related Article

Trump says EU to pay 'very big price' for Google fine

Middle East crude premiums surge, Asian refiners seeking alternatives

Partners vie for ASEAN trust as global divisions deepen

The subversion of the International Criminal Court

Indonesia records significant drop in haj-related fatalities

Popular

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance

More in World

 View more
Smoke rises from an explosion at an unknown location, during what the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) says are strikes on Iranian military targets, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on July 23, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

US missiles hit Iran as path towards de-escalation uncertain
United States President Donald Trump (center) looks on next to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (left) as mentalist Oz Pearlman performs at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C., the US, on July 24, 2026. The gala dinner was rescheduled from April after it was interrupted when a man tried to force his way through security and fired a shotgun,
Americas

Trump mixes jokes with barbs at press freedom dinner
A beach goer stands in lake Lacanau, also called Etang de Lacanau (Lacanau Pond) from the beach of Moutchic in Lacanau, southwestern France on July 24, 2026, as clouds of smoke rise into the sky from a wildfire. The fire raging in the northern part of the Arcachon Basin in Gironde, southwest France, has swept through more than 3,400 hectares, according to the latest figures released by the prefecture.
Europe

166,000 evacuated as wildfires spin out of control in France, Spain

Highlight
Two tug boats pull a cargo ship carrying four contianers holding hazardous e-waste to the United States at Batu Ampar Port in Batam, Riau Islands, on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. The port previously held 914 containers holding hazardous and toxic containers that must be re-exported to its country of origin, the United States.
Economy

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Students attend class at the SDN 2 Salakaria state elementary school in Ciamis regency, West Java on July 15, 2026. The school only had one new student for the 2026/2027 academic year as most of nearby residents are elderlies with no school-age children.
Editorial

When classrooms go empty
Former assistant attorney general for special crimes Febrie Adriansyah (center) is escorted to a prisoner van after undergoing a questioning at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in South Jakarta on July 24, 2026. The AGO named Febrie as a suspect in a money laundering case.
Politics

AGO detains ex-top prosecutor Febrie after questioning

The Latest

 View more
Entertainment

'The Odyssey' sparks IMAX stampede — and a backlash
Tech

Elon Musk's Boring Company seeks funding at $20b valuation
Archipelago

Beneath the coal dust: Muara Maung villagers pay the price of mining expansion
Middle East and Africa

US missiles hit Iran as path towards de-escalation uncertain
Tech

South Korea President Lee hosts US tech summit, calls for new AI era
Americas

Trump mixes jokes with barbs at press freedom dinner
Tech

Trump says EU to pay 'very big price' for Google fine
Archipelago

Army said recruit died of suicide, N. Sumatra family demands investigation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.