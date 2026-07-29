No Indonesian casualties in Japan earthquake: Foreign Ministry

A chimney at Nippon Paper Industries' Yatsuhiro Mill collapses on July 28, 2026 after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 struck Japan's southern Kumamoto prefecture. (Reuters/via Kyodo/-)

At least 13 people were confirmed dead and 10 still missing as of July 29, a day after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Japan's southern main island of Kyushu, according to figures issued by authorities.

T he Foreign Ministry has confirmed that no Indonesian citizens have been reported injured or killed following a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu, with officials monitoring the ongoing search and rescue mission.

On Tuesday, the tremor struck at 4:27 p.m., with its epicenter located around 20 kilometers south of Kumamoto City, central Kyushu’s largest city with a population of around 700,000. The quake destroyed homes and buildings as well as left tens of thousands without power in the southwestern Kumamoto region, where twin quakes killed hundreds in 2016.

The quake has been followed by more than 100 small aftershocks that continued through Wednesday.

After the quake, the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo contacted Indonesian community coordinators in Kumamoto and across the Kyushu region.

“So far, there have been no reports of Indonesians affected [...] with all Indonesian nationals reported to be safe,” said Heni Hamidah, the citizen protection director at the Foreign Ministry, on Wednesday.

She added the ministry, through the embassy in Tokyo, would continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with Japanese authorities as well as Indonesian community networks.