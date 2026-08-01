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Indonesia cautious over Trump’s Gaza peace deal claims

United States President Donald Trump announced on his social media account that an agreement for a "complete disarmament" of Hamas had been reached, calling the deal a precedent for the next phases of the 20-point plan for lasting peace in Gaza.

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
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Sat, August 1, 2026 Published on Jul. 31, 2026 Published on 2026-07-31T19:19:31+07:00

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Palestinians run for cover as smoke and fire rise during an Israeli strike on the the Al-Muttaqin Mosque in Gaza City on July 28, 2026. Gaza remains gripped by daily violence, with both the Israeli military and Hamas accusing one another of violating the truce in effect since Oct. 10. Palestinians run for cover as smoke and fire rise during an Israeli strike on the the Al-Muttaqin Mosque in Gaza City on July 28, 2026. Gaza remains gripped by daily violence, with both the Israeli military and Hamas accusing one another of violating the truce in effect since Oct. 10. (AFP/Omar Al-Qattaa)

T

he government continues to monitor developments in the Gaza Strip following Washington’s announcement of a deal for Hamas’ disarmament, but will keep its contribution to the United States-led Board of Peace and its peacekeeping force on hold amid regional uncertainties.

No decision has yet been made on Indonesia’s role in the proposed peacekeeping mission in Gaza, dubbed the International Stabilization Force (ISF), despite signals from US President Donald Trump that it would be deployed in the near future, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Yvonne Mewengkang.

With the government taking note of Trump’s announcement and continuing to monitor developments in Gaza and the broader situation in the Middle East, Yvonne said on Friday: “The government has placed all discussions related to the Board of Peace, including the possibility of Indonesia contributing to the [ISF], on hold.”

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“The decision reflects ongoing developments on the ground and the highly fluid regional security situation,” she went on to say.

Indonesia has indefinitely suspended all internal deliberations on its participation in the Board of Peace since March amid escalating tensions between the US and Israel and Iran, as Jakarta reviews its involvement in light of the deteriorating regional security conditions.

Speculation over Gaza’s postwar future resurfaced late on Thursday Jakarta time following a social media post by Trump claiming that an agreement for a “complete disarmament” of Hamas had been reached. The US president called the deal a critical step toward establishing a new Palestinian government in the war-ravaged exclave.

Trump said Hamas’ disarmament would precede the next phases of his 20-point plan, which include the phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, as well as a joint operation between the ISF and a new Palestinian police force.

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