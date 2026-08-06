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Myanmar ex-junta chief on first Thailand trip as civilian leader

Agencies
Bangkok
Thu, August 6, 2026 Published on Aug. 6, 2026 Published on 2026-08-06T12:41:41+07:00

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Myanmar's junta chief turned President Min Aung Hlaing (center) and Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (left) inspect a guard of honor at a welcoming ceremony during his visit at Government House in Bangkok on August 6, 2026. Myanmar's junta chief turned President Min Aung Hlaing (center) and Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (left) inspect a guard of honor at a welcoming ceremony during his visit at Government House in Bangkok on August 6, 2026. (AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)

M

yanmar's ex-junta chief Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Bangkok Thursday for his first visit to Thailand as civilian leader, as he seeks a return to the diplomatic fold for his pariah state.

As a general, he led a 2021 military coup that ousted democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering a civil war estimated to have killed more than 100,000 people on all sides.

He was installed as Myanmar's president in April following stage-managed elections that democracy watchdogs and Western nations called a sham intended to launder the junta's image.

Neighboring Thailand has since been leading an effort to normalize relations with Myanmar, both bilaterally and through the 11-nation ASEAN.

The bloc has excluded Myanmar's leadership from high-level summits since the putsch, but its foreign minister attended an informal meeting with his regional counterparts last month in Bangkok.

And Min Aung Hlaing has been on a diplomatic drive since swapping his military uniform for civilian dress, visiting India, key ally China, and ASEAN member Laos in turn.

In the run-up to his Bangkok trip, Suu Kyi – who remains under house arrest – was allowed to meet a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross on Monday, the first time she has been seen meeting a foreign official since her ouster.

If Myanmar was invited back to ASEAN, it would open "a pathway for normalization of relations with others, including western countries that have remained opposed to the military regime", said Myanmar specialist Morgan Michaels, as reported by AFP.

But it had already secured recognition from India, China, Russia and Thailand, making restored ties with the regional grouping a "nice to have" rather than essential, he said.

Independent Myanmar analyst David Mathieson told AFP that Myanmar's campaign for re-entry into ASEAN was a matter of "pure status" for Min Aung Hlaing.

Myanmar's leaders have refused to buy into the bloc's so-called "five-point consensus" to end hostilities through dialogue with all sides.

"He wants to be seen as a responsible member of ASEAN in one way, then paradoxically to totally reject the five-point consensus," said Mathieson.

At an arrival ceremony in Bangkok on Thursday, a military band played national anthems of both countries before Min Aung Hlaing, dressed in a dark business suit, walked a red carpet with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to inspect an honor guard, Reuters reported.

The Myanmar leader will also attend a business forum and government-hosted dinner, the official said, with the two sides expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on labor cooperation, according to AFP.

Critics say Bangkok should not be rolling out the red carpet for Min Aung Hlaing, who has been sanctioned by several Western nations and is wanted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.

But analysts say Bangkok has cause to repair relations.

Fighting between Myanmar's military and myriad rebel factions has spilled over the long border with Thailand, which hosts millions of refugees from Myanmar.

Thailand also has to deal with the presence of cyberscam networks and illicit drugs traffickers in Myanmar's volatile borderlands.

Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow told reporters on Monday that Thailand believed Myanmar, as well as Cambodia, could "do a lot more" to combat scam networks, and the issue would be raised during Min Aung Hlaing's visit.

In a statement, he also welcomed Suu Kyi's Red Cross meeting, saying he hoped that authorities "will undertake further positive steps towards lasting peace and stability in Myanmar".

Three years ago, Thailand's then-foreign minister Don Pramudwinai met with Suu Kyi in private for more than an hour, her last known encounter with a foreign envoy since her detention.

 

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