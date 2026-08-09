TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Fighting forest fires starts with communities
When war comes for the economy
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown
Indonesia condemns renewed Israeli strikes amid Gaza peace talks

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Fighting forest fires starts with communities
When war comes for the economy
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown
Indonesia condemns renewed Israeli strikes amid Gaza peace talks

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Accused Thai school shooter had watched violent content online, police say

Panarat Thepgumpanat (Reuters)
Bangkok
Sun, August 9, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Flowers are left outside Debsirin Nonthaburi School, a day after the shooting incident at the school, in Bang Kruai district in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, August 8, 2026. Flowers are left outside Debsirin Nonthaburi School, a day after the shooting incident at the school, in Bang Kruai district in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, August 8, 2026. (Reuters/Chalinee Thirasupa)

T

he Thai teen behind a deadly school shooting outside Bangkok had an air gun confiscated by a teacher last year and had watched violent content online, police said on Sunday, as the government promised new safety protocols for schools.

As investigations continued into Friday's rampage, where a 14-year-old boy allegedly shot dead his grandparents at home before killing another six people at his school before turning the gun on himself, police said the boy had used social media to learn how to use a firearm.

"According to witness interviews, the perpetrator had begun showing interest in studying the use of firearms for some time, about one to two years," Atthapol Anusit, deputy commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, told reporters.

Atthapol, who said police had so far interviewed 17 witnesses, said a knife had also been found in the boy's bag and other evidence found at the crime scenes included a firearm, spent cartridge cases, and a personal computer.

"After examining the PC, it was found that the child had watched social media content involving violence," the deputy commissioner said, but added there was no evidence yet that he had practiced shooting.

He said that last year a teacher had confiscated a BB gun, a type of air gun, that the boy took to school. The boy had lived with his grandparents for 12 years after his parents had separated, Atthapol said.

The Ministry of Education said it would develop new safety protocols over the next three months, including mental health screenings and a system to refer at-risk people to specialists, drills for emergency response plans, a drive to stamp out bullying and better detection to stop items from being taken into schools.

Along with those who died, more than 20 people were injured in Thailand's worst mass shooting since 2022, which has reignited debate over firearms control in Southeast Asia's largest gun-owning nation.

Popular

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
When war comes for the economy

When war comes for the economy

Related Article

Accused Thai school shooter had watched violent content online, police say

Nearly 1,000 weapons found at South Jakarta school

Beyond kitchens: Building a homegrown school meals program

Line in the sand: ASEAN must choose substance over speed in the South China Sea

Bangkok pub fire kills 27, police investigating possible negligence

Popular

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
When war comes for the economy

When war comes for the economy

More in World

 View more
ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn looks on during the ASEAN Trilateral Meeting with Norway on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Pasay, Metro Manila on July 22, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN secretary-general sounds alarm on climate risks to region
People stand next to huge waves crashing on a waterfront as Typhoon Dolphin approaches, in Sanmen county, Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 8, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Typhoon Dolphin set to hit China's east coast, triggering flood warnings
Flowers are left outside Debsirin Nonthaburi School, a day after the shooting incident at the school, in Bang Kruai district in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, August 8, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Accused Thai school shooter had watched violent content online, police say

Highlight
A young dengue patient undergoes treatment at Loekmono Hadi Regional General Hospital (RSUD) in Kudus, Central Java on Feb. 5, 2024. Health authorities in the regency records a 25 percent increase of dengue fever patients in January to 55 cases compared to the previous month.
Society

Patient death, doctors' mockery expose healthcare cracks
Final stage: Workers arrange microphones on the stage before the start of the opening ceremony during the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, central Philippines, on May 8, 2026.
Editorial

ASEAN at 59, time to deliver
The floating panels of a solar power plant at Cirata Dam in Purwakarta regency, West Java, are seen from above on Sept. 26, 2023.
Regulations

Industrial limits hamper Indonesia's 100 GW solar push

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN secretary-general sounds alarm on climate risks to region
Sports

'Disappointing': Indonesia’s early exit from ASEAN Championship draws scrutiny
Archipelago

Indonesia makes history by starting construction of Scorpene submarines
Academia

The ‘londo ireng’ state: How Indonesia betrays its indigenous peoples
Opinion

Analysis: Panda Bond success tests its geopolitical balancing act
Politics

Arrests over posts on Prabowo’s Iran remark raise free speech alarm
Archipelago

Bromo forest fire spreads further as strong winds intensify
Politics

Eyes on education bill as free meals may seek funding lifeline
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.