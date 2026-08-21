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Chinese FM Wang Yi to discuss economy, security in Jakarta

Wang will participate in the Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue (CSD) meeting with his Indonesian counterpart on Friday morning to talk about several issues, including the economy, before reconvening for a 2+2 meeting involving defense ministers of both countries.

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
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Foreign Minister Sugiono (left) shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' meeting during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting and related meetings on July 10, 2025, at the Convention Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Foreign Minister Sugiono (left) shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' meeting during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting and related meetings on July 10, 2025, at the Convention Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AFP/Pool/Hasnoor Hussain)

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conomic and security cooperation will be among topics discussed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Indonesian officials during his visit to Jakarta, with the two countries set to hold their inaugural Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue (CSD).

Marking his first visit to Indonesia since President Prabowo Subianto took office in 2024, Wang will begin his official engagements on Friday with the CSD meeting involving his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono and Chinese economic officials.

Foreign Ministry’s East Asian affairs director Arifianto Sofiyanto described the mechanism, the first of such Indonesia has established with a foreign partner, as a new strategic-level dialogue for Jakarta’s comprehensive strategic partnership partners to review their bilateral ties.

The dialogue will cover the five pillars of the partnership, as agreed by the two countries in a 2023 agreement, covering political, economic, people-to-people, maritime and security cooperation.

Details of specific issues to be discussed were still being negotiated, Arifianto explained, although both countries have agreed that greater emphasis will be placed on the economic pillar.

“The main expected outcome is in strengthening our commitments, particularly in sustaining investment and foreign trade in Indonesia, as well as support for priority sectors of the Indonesian government,” Arifianto said during a press briefing in Jakarta on Thursday.

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