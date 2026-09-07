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Malaysia lifts emergency declaration in Sarawak as fire haze eases

Malaysia had declared the emergency on Friday after thick haze caused by fires in Kalimantan pushed air pollution up to hazardous levels. Sarawak has been heavily affected by fires in Indonesia's Kalimantan, with the haze forcing school closures in some parts of the state.

Agencies
Kuching, Malaysia
Mon, September 7, 2026

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An aerial view shows haze shrouding the area around the Sarawak Legislative Assembly building (top) in Kuching, the capital city of Sarawak state, Malaysia on September 1, 2026. An aerial view shows haze shrouding the area around the Sarawak Legislative Assembly building (top) in Kuching, the capital city of Sarawak state, Malaysia on September 1, 2026. (AFP/AFP)

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alaysia has lifted an emergency declaration due to fire haze in the district of Serian in Sarawak state after air quality readings dropped back below hazardous levels, but health risks remain, the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday. 

Malaysia had declared the emergency on Friday after thick haze caused by fires in Kalimantan pushed air pollution up to hazardous levels. Sarawak has been heavily affected by fires in Indonesia's Kalimantan, with the haze forcing school closures in some parts of the state.

Malaysian authorities categorise Air Pollution Index (API) readings above 300 as hazardous, with a measurement of 500 the threshold for declaring an emergency.

The API in Serian was at 222 on Monday, having hit 519 on Friday, environment department data showed. 

The King, Sultan Ibrahim, gave his consent to end the state of emergency based on advice from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg, as well as reports from government agencies showing that air quality readings in Serian were no longer at a hazardous level, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. 

The PMO cautioned that the haze situation has not fully recovered, as air quality readings in several areas, particularly Serian and Samarahan districts, remain at very unhealthy levels.

"The Federal government and the Sarawak state government will continue to closely monitor the situation, and residents in affected areas are advised to limit outdoor activities and to always comply with instructions from the authorities," it said. 

Under Malaysian guidelines, API levels above 300 are classified as hazardous, while readings beyond 500 constitute the threshold for declaring a local emergency.

Rain in Serian on Friday night and Saturday morning -- believed to have been the result of cloud seeding -- brought some respite, with API levels dropping to the low 200s on Monday, according to Sarawak's Natural Resources and Environment Board.

Toxic haze has shrouded parts of Indonesia and Malaysia for weeks as Jakarta struggles to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Borneo and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting into neighbouring Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei.

 

 

 

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