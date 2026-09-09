The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
The state's new muscle
Jakarta airport and others reopen after volcanic ash crisis

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
The state's new muscle
Jakarta airport and others reopen after volcanic ash crisis

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Travelers in UK face more chaos after air traffic control glitch

AFP
London
Wed, September 9, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Cancelled flights are pictured on an electronic check-in display board at Terminal 3 of London Heathrow airport, west of London on September 8, 2026, following major disruption due an issue affecting the NATS air traffic control systems. Flights to and from the UK were cancelled on September 8, due to a “technical issue“ affecting UK's National Air Traffic Services (NATS), which says it is working to resolve the situation. Cancelled flights are pictured on an electronic check-in display board at Terminal 3 of London Heathrow airport, west of London on September 8, 2026, following major disruption due an issue affecting the NATS air traffic control systems. Flights to and from the UK were cancelled on September 8, due to a “technical issue“ affecting UK's National Air Traffic Services (NATS), which says it is working to resolve the situation. (AFP/Henry Nicholls)

U

K travelers faced more misery on Wednesday with more than 150 flights scrapped across the country, as Britain's air traffic control service scrambled to recover from a technical glitch that sparked chaos.

Aircraft tracking website FlightRadar24 said 177 flights scheduled for Wednesday had already been axed, following 1,300 cancellations to and from UK airports a day before.

Nearly all the latest affected flights were at Britain's busiest airport Heathrow in London, FlightRadar24 wrote on X.

The National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said it was still working to resolve disruption following a "system issue".

"This has been a very complex recovery and has created difficulties for the whole aviation network, from which it will take time to recover," said NATS in an X post late Tuesday.

UK news outlets reported that British Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander will meet NATS boss Martin Rolfe on Wednesday.

Rolfe told UK outlet Sky News he accepted "full responsibility" but declined to say if he was considering quitting his job.

Transport Secretary Alexander said earlier on X she was "seeking assurances that lessons will be learned and systems that support aviation are up to the job".

But Ryanair COO Neal McMahon repeated his calls for Rolfe to be fired, accusing him of having again "failed UK travelers".

"Enough is enough, it's time for the UK government to intervene [...] and put somebody in charge who can do the job."

'Knock-on impact'

Heathrow said late Tuesday that departures had resumed, after the "technical issue" forced the airport to suspend arrivals.

But it warned that "disruption is expected to continue", asking passengers in an X post to check with their airline before traveling to the airport.

Delayed passengers wait and queue with their luggage at Terminal 3 of London Heathrow airport, west of London on September 8, 2026, following major disruption due an issue affecting the NATS air traffic control systems.
Delayed passengers wait and queue with their luggage at Terminal 3 of London Heathrow airport, west of London on September 8, 2026, following major disruption due an issue affecting the NATS air traffic control systems. (AFP/Henry Nicholls)

British Airways also warned of a "significant knock-in impact" from the cancellations, which had affected tens of thousands of its customers.

NATS said earlier it had "resolved" the glitch that caused the disruption and was "working as hard as possible to clear the backlog of flights".

"We know this is hugely frustrating and apologize unreservedly," the organization wrote on X.

The air traffic chaos followed a technical glitch in July last year that saw scores of flights to and from the UK cancelled, prompting anger from airline chiefs.

Britain suffered its worst air systems failure in years in 2023, with more than 700,000 passengers affected after hundreds of flights were delayed or cancelled.

'Absolute nightmare'

Healthcare worker Josie Donoghue said it was "an absolute nightmare" at Gatwick after leaving the airport, having had to disembark her flight to Ireland after three hours stuck on the runway.

"Getting through that airport was like trying to get out of Alcatraz," she told Britain's domestic Press Association news agency.

Liverpool, Birmingham and Edinburgh airports were also affected, while Dublin Airport in Ireland said it had cancelled dozens of flights.

Irish no-frills carrier Ryanair said more than 65,000 of its passengers had been disrupted and it had cancelled more than 50 flights.

Arsenal, due to play Napoli in the Champions League Wednesday in the southern Italian city, were forced to cancel a news conference ahead of the match after the team's flight was delayed.

Popular

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

Related Article

From potential to takeoff: How ASEAN can seize global SAF market

Starmer faces biggest challenge yet as resignation threat overshadows king's speech

Five centuries of Jakarta: Building a 'bleisure' bridge to global city status

Annual insanity

Indonesia braces for peak Idul Fitri ‘mudik’ season

Popular

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

More in World

 View more
A firefighter from the Banjar Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) douses a peatland fire on Sept. 2, 2026, in Banjar regency, South Kalimantan.
Asia & Pacific

Indonesian wildfire emissions surge to world's highest
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and his Czech counterpart (not in picture) give a joint press conference on November 28, 2024, in Prague, Czech Republic.
Middle East and Africa

Israel tells British consulate in East Jerusalem to close within 30 days
A person poses while holding a mobile phone, in Sydney, Australia on July 14, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Australia sees no threat to US ties after White House criticism of social media reforms

Highlight
Mount Anak Krakatau volcano spews hot lava as seen from Pasauran village in Serang, Banten on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.
Society

Mitigation budget under scrutiny as Indonesia grapples with disasters
Motorcyclists ride on a haze-shrouded road caused by forest and land fires in Palangkaraya city, Central Kalimantan, on August 28, 2026.
Editorial

Fine businesses for fires

Members of the Indonesian military (TNI) and police evacuate students suspected of food poisoning from the free meals program at a senior high school in Kudus Regency, Central Java, Jan. 29, 2026.
Archipelago

Student suffers memory loss, seizures after free meal food poisoning

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

B50 rollout hits 'milestone' as govt eyes downstream expansion
Asia & Pacific

Indonesian wildfire emissions surge to world's highest
Economy

European businesses want ASEAN FTA despite bilateral trade progress
Companies

Pefindo downgrades INKA’s rating amid commuter train delivery delays
Middle East and Africa

Israel tells British consulate in East Jerusalem to close within 30 days
Academia

Asia's next leverage-driven market crash could be brewing
Asia & Pacific

Australia sees no threat to US ties after White House criticism of social media reforms
Academia

Celebrating literature, culture and nature at the Lake Toba Writers Festival
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.