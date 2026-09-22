The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Think tanks seek closer Indonesia-China ties

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Yogyakarta
Tue, September 22, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
From left to right, Vice President of the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA) Zhou Pingjian, Jusuf Wanandi, vice chair of the Board of Trustees of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), and Yose Rizal Damuri, executive director of CSIS, attend a roundtable discussion titled “Indonesia-China Relations and the Changing International Order,” jointly organized by CSIS and the China Institute of International Studies (CIIS), in Yogyakarta on Monday. The discussion took place from Sept. 21 to 22, 2026. From left to right, Vice President of the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA) Zhou Pingjian, Jusuf Wanandi, vice chair of the Board of Trustees of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), and Yose Rizal Damuri, executive director of CSIS, attend a roundtable discussion titled “Indonesia-China Relations and the Changing International Order,” jointly organized by CSIS and the China Institute of International Studies (CIIS), in Yogyakarta on Monday. The discussion took place from Sept. 21 to 22, 2026. (Courtesy of Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS)/-)

A

s the world enters a critical juncture, stronger Indonesia-China relations will be “elemental” in shaping a new international order, think tanks from both countries said, calling for deeper communication and more practical cooperation across political, economic and cultural spheres. 

The call came during the first Track 2 dialogue between the two countries’ policy communities, where dozens of scholars and government representatives gathered in Yogyakarta this week for a two-day roundtable on the changing international order, regional peace and prosperity and the future of Jakarta-Beijing ties amid shifts in global governance.

Coled by Jakarta’s Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and Beijing’s China Institute of International Studies (CIIS), the closed-door talks brought the two sides together to exchange views on shared challenges and to identify areas of common ground that could be elevated to policymakers in both countries.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, participants said Indonesia and China need to strengthen communication and mutual understanding as they navigate differences between two major developing economies before moving toward more technical cooperation in areas including energy transition, climate change, digitalization and AI governance.

CSIS Executive Director Yose Rizal Damuri said greater understanding could begin at the people-to-people level, including by increasing the number of Indonesian students studying in China while also extending to substantive issues such as perceptions of investment.

Read also: Indonesia and China: Toward a more honest conversation

“We do have a lot of converged interests, but we also have some diversions in looking at certain issues. An example is how we view investment in China, Indonesia or Southeast Asian countries,” Yose said. 

Popular

Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Related Article

Prabowo calls for Global South, BRICS unity amid fragmented world order

Solid fundamentals mask economic hardship felt by many: CSIS

Oligarchic consolidation threat to Golden 2045 vision, LAB 45 says in new book

‘This is the right time’: Trade minister defends Indonesia-US tariff deal

Foreign workers crackdown dents RI’s industrial zone appeal

Popular

Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

More in World

 View more
From left to right, Vice President of the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA) Zhou Pingjian, Jusuf Wanandi, vice chair of the Board of Trustees of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), and Yose Rizal Damuri, executive director of CSIS, attend a roundtable discussion titled “Indonesia-China Relations and the Changing International Order,” jointly organized by CSIS and the China Institute of International Studies (CIIS), in Yogyakarta on Monday. The discussion took place from Sept. 21 to 22, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Think tanks seek closer Indonesia-China ties
The United Nations stands on a gate on Sept. 21, 2025, outside the UN headquarters ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, the United States.
Americas

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Passengers stand with their luggage as they queue to check-in at the South Terminal of London Gatwick airport near Crawley, southern England on September 9, 2026, following the second day of major disruption due an issue affecting the NATS air traffic control systems. UK travelers faced more misery on September 9, with more than 150 flights scrapped across the country, as Britain's air traffic control service scrambled to recover from a technical glitch that sparked chaos.
Europe

UK hit by new air traffic outage, cancelling flights

Highlight
The United Nations (UN) logo is seen on a gate outside the UN headquarters ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 21, 2025.
Americas

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Protester Supriyono (C), also known as Botok, delivers a speech during a demonstration urging lawmakers to immediately pass an asset forfeiture law for corruptors outside the Parliament building in Jakarta on August 27, 2026.
Academia

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
President Prabowo Subianto (fourth right) walks along Darussalam Gontor Modern Islamic boarding school leader Hasan Abdullah Sahal (fifth right) after a speech at Gontor’s centennial celebration in Ponorogo, East Java on September 19, 2026.
Politics

Gontor leader’s blunt remarks highlight ‘pesantren’ political independence

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Japanese automakers raise concern over local content rules
Asia & Pacific

Think tanks seek closer Indonesia-China ties
Archipelago

Indian arrested for smuggling gold bars to Thailand via N. Sumatra airport
Editorial

Strength begins at home
Jakarta

New York offers Jakarta assistance on municipal bond plan
Americas

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Companies

Singapore’s BDx launches 640MW data center project in West Java
Economy

EV two-wheeler sales slump as incentive hangs in limbo, industry warns
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Think tanks seek closer Indonesia-China ties

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.