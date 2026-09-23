Indonesia urges stronger collective efforts for peace in Gaza

Foreign Minister Sugiono speaks on Monday at a ministerial meeting of the Group of Eight Arab and Muslim nations in New York City, the United States, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly. (Courtesy of/Foreign Ministry)

I ndonesia has urged Arab and Muslim countries to step up efforts to advance peace in Gaza, with Foreign Minister Sugiono saying Palestinians urgently need humanitarian assistance, a ceasefire and an end to the killings.

The minister made the appeal during a ministerial meeting of the Group of Eight Arab and Islamic nations in New York on Monday, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly and a day before its weeklong high-level debate opens. The group comprises Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Pakistan, whose foreign ministers have repeatedly produced joint statements opposing Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

“We are committed to establishing peace, but the Palestinian people have yet to see any real change. In the short term, what they need is the flow of humanitarian assistance, a ceasefire and an end to the killings in Gaza,” Sugiono said.

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He urged the eight countries to maintain a united position and sustain their joint diplomatic push for peace in Palestine that can translate into tangible changes on the ground, particularly as conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate.

“We must send a strong message. We want to see that the efforts we are making truly produce progress and change for the Palestinian people,” he noted.

He said Indonesia would continue engaging with international partners to advance the peace process, while emphasizing that Palestinians must have an active role in shaping a lasting peace.

Monday’s meeting came after coordination among the eight countries that began during the high-level week of the 80th UNGA in 2025, aimed at identifying concrete steps to address the Palestinian issue.