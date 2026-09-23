The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Jakarta water shortages worsen as dry season drags on
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Jakarta water shortages worsen as dry season drags on
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia urges stronger collective efforts for peace in Gaza

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
New York
Wed, September 23, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Foreign Minister Sugiono speaks on Monday at a ministerial meeting of the Group of Eight Arab and Muslim nations in New York City, the United States, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly. Foreign Minister Sugiono speaks on Monday at a ministerial meeting of the Group of Eight Arab and Muslim nations in New York City, the United States, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly. (Courtesy of/Foreign Ministry)

I

ndonesia has urged Arab and Muslim countries to step up efforts to advance peace in Gaza, with Foreign Minister Sugiono saying Palestinians urgently need humanitarian assistance, a ceasefire and an end to the killings.

The minister made the appeal during a ministerial meeting of the Group of Eight Arab and Islamic nations in New York on Monday, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly and a day before its weeklong high-level debate opens. The group comprises Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Pakistan, whose foreign ministers have repeatedly produced joint statements opposing Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

“We are committed to establishing peace, but the Palestinian people have yet to see any real change. In the short term, what they need is the flow of humanitarian assistance, a ceasefire and an end to the killings in Gaza,” Sugiono said.

Travels in the land of Gen Z (Part 2)

From The Weekender

Travels in the land of Gen Z (Part 2)

Read on The Weekender

He urged the eight countries to maintain a united position and sustain their joint diplomatic push for peace in Palestine that can translate into tangible changes on the ground, particularly as conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate.

“We must send a strong message. We want to see that the efforts we are making truly produce progress and change for the Palestinian people,” he noted.

He said Indonesia would continue engaging with international partners to advance the peace process, while emphasizing that Palestinians must have an active role in shaping a lasting peace.

Monday’s meeting came after coordination among the eight countries that began during the high-level week of the 80th UNGA in 2025, aimed at identifying concrete steps to address the Palestinian issue.

Popular

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Jakarta water shortages worsen as dry season drags on

Jakarta water shortages worsen as dry season drags on

Related Article

Abell Octovan’s solo debut explores personal reflection

Prabowo skips UNGA as RI seeks to bridge divides

Indonesia seeks fifth UNSC term, pledges Global South voice

Artists exit Sheeran tour in solidarity with Macklemore pro-Palestinian comments

Spanish PM says disinformation on Ceuta crisis was spread by Russia, Israel

Popular

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Jakarta water shortages worsen as dry season drags on

Jakarta water shortages worsen as dry season drags on

More in World

 View more
Flooding inundates a park as heavy rain falls amid weather patterns due to Typhoon Dujuan in Ichikawa city, Chiba prefecture on September 21, 2026. Typhoon Dujuan forced the cancellation of at least 275 flights in Japan on September 21 and prompted warnings of potentially record-breaking rainfall as the storm nears Tokyo.
Asia & Pacific

Typhoon Dujuan leaves 7 dead in Japan from landslides, flooding
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reacts, as they attend a trilateral signing event regarding a deal on Greenland's security, during the 81st United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, US, September 22, 2026.
Europe

Trump, Greenland, Denmark sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2026.
Americas

UN chief calls for AI curbs and end to wars in his last assembly address

Highlight
Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid (left) hand over a copy of the government's response for the agrarian reform bill to House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (right) during a legislature plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta on Sept. 22, 2026.
Society

Agrarian reform bill gets mixed reaction
Firefighters extinguish forest and land fires in Banjar, South Kalimantan, on September 21, 2026. Toxic haze has shrouded parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Jakarta struggles to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Borneo and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting across the region.
Editorial

Beneath choking skies
Workers assemble electric cars at a BYD production facility in Subang, West Java, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. Indonesia’s Industry Ministry is seeking to increase the minimum domestic component level for electric vehicles to 80% by 2030 to support the development of the auto parts industry and strengthen the national industrial structure.
Regulations

Japanese automakers raise concern over local content rules

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Typhoon Dujuan leaves 7 dead in Japan from landslides, flooding
Companies

Govt grants Bayan additional coal quota after Haji Isam buys stake
Europe

Trump, Greenland, Denmark sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff
Academia

Diversification, not alignment: Reading Indonesia's Russia tilt
Americas

UN chief calls for AI curbs and end to wars in his last assembly address
Tech

US warns Australia's social media algorithm reforms risk 'facilitating censorship'
Middle East and Africa

Trump threatens to annihilate Iran as diplomats push for deal at UN
Opinion

Analysis: Danantara, Finance Ministry clash over SOE dividends
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia urges stronger collective efforts for peace in Gaza

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.