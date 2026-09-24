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New UN secretary-general must restore trust, says Sugiono

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, September 24, 2026

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United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gestures after addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, the United States, on Sept. 22, 2026. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gestures after addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, the United States, on Sept. 22, 2026. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

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ndonesia has called on the next United Nations secretary-general to restore trust in the world body, strengthen its role in dealing with rising conflicts around the globe and ensure that the voices of developing countries are better represented.

The race for the next UN secretary-general is underway as Antonio Guterres prepares to end his nearly decade-long tenure at the end of this year. The next leader, due to take office in January, will take over as the 81-year-old organization faces serious challenges from declining trust to major funding problems.

Foreign Minister Sugiono said Indonesia hoped the next secretary-general would help restore trust in the organization and improve its performance amid growing geopolitical tensions.

“We want whoever becomes the new secretary-general to be able to restore trust in the UN, so that the UN can truly carry out its functions as well as possible,” Sugiono told reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“The UN is a multilateral entity whose presence remains, and will continue to remain, relevant […]. Efforts are needed to strengthen the United Nations, strengthen its role and strengthen its presence, so that the functions and role of the UN can truly be felt. That is the first point,” he added.

Sugiono made the remarks after meeting on Tuesday with one of the candidates for secretary-general, Rebeca Grynspan, who currently leads the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

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