Indonesia pushes back against renewed Papua scrutiny

Indonesia exercises its right of reply during the General Debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in response to statements by representatives of Solomon Islands and Vanuatu regarding the situation in Papua, on Sept. 28, 2026. (Courtesy of/Foreign Ministry)

In a four-minute right-of-reply statement, Indonesian diplomat Nona Gae Luna said “any serious discussion of Papua must reflect the full picture”, saying some countries had overlooked violence and abuses allegedly committed by armed groups in the region.

I ndonesia pushed back against renewed scrutiny of its human rights record in Papua at the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), rejecting what it called “disinformation and misinformation” after Solomon Islands and Vanuatu called for independent UN verification of the situation in the conflict-hit region.

In a four-minute right-of-reply statement, Indonesian diplomat Nona Gae Luna said “any serious discussion of Papua must reflect the full picture”, saying some countries had overlooked violence and abuses allegedly committed by armed groups in the region.

Nona cited recent violence in Papua Highlands and Central Papua, including the shooting of civil servants, the killing of a truck driver and the kidnapping of nine civilians, most of them women and children. Two hostages escaped earlier this month, but one later died, leaving seven in captivity.

“These are not acts of peaceful political expression. [...] Indonesia has a responsibility to protect all of its citizens. Law enforcement must and will remain subject to Indonesia’s laws and our international human rights obligations,” Nona said on Monday.

“Some countries chose to omit facts about civilian victims from their narrative while advancing sweeping allegations against Indonesia. Such selectivity undermines the credibility of the stated concerns for human rights,” she continued.

Nona said Indonesia remained committed to engaging through relevant mechanisms, but added that human rights concerns should not be used to “justify violence or advocate separatism”.

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