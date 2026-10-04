Germany's Merz arrives in Kyiv to the sound of sirens, explosions

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and German Energy Minister Katherina Reiche visit the site of an administrative building of Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences hit during recent Russian drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 4, 2026. (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

T he sound of air raid sirens and explosions rang out in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Sunday as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived for a visit to show support for President Volodymyr Zelensky amid escalating Russian attacks.

Merz will announce a package of measures including the release of €1 billion (US$1.13 billion) in military aid and €350 million for repairs in the energy sector, German government officials said. A deal for joint production of various kinds of drones is also due to be finalized.

"I travelled to Kyiv today because Ukraine needs all our support in the coming weeks," Merz said, adding that Russian forces were bombing towns, residential buildings and heating plants. "If Russia is not stopped, sooner or later its war machine will turn against us."

"I will tell President Zelensky today: 'You can continue to count on our help,'" Merz said.

Four air raid alerts were heard in Kyiv on Sunday morning, and explosions and air defense systems also sounded across the city.

One of the Russian strikes hit the Northern Bridge across the Dnipro River, damaging its roadway, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. He said the strike had also damaged a hot water supply system in the area.

Russia has been attacking Kyiv's bridges since last week in an effort to disrupt links between the capital's two banks and logistics routes between central and eastern Ukraine.

Merz seeks progress on EU-backed reforms

The German chancellor is accompanied by Economy Minister Katherina Reiche and an economic delegation including executives from Siemens Energy, Hensoldt, Diehl Defense, Quantum Systems and other companies.

Merz is also expected to press the Ukrainian government for progress on reforms requested by EU partners, including in the fight against corruption.

Zelensky said on Wednesday, after speaking to Merz by phone, that Ukraine would soon finalize a deal with Germany for the production of drones, missiles and related software.

A key focus of the agreement is expected to be the rapid production of anti-jet drones, which Quantum, a German defense-technology company, has successfully tested. Since the summer, Russia has used dozens of high-speed jet attack drones daily to target civilian and military infrastructure.

In April, Quantum and Ukrainian manufacturer WIY Drones announced the creation of Quantum WIY Industries, a joint venture to produce the Strila interceptor drone and related air-defense technologies.

Increased cooperation on long-range weapons

The deal also involves the joint development and production of weapons with a range of more than 1,000 kilometers that Ukraine can use to launch attacks deep inside Russia.

On Thursday, Merz said Germany would not be intimidated by the rising number of hybrid attacks by Russia on European states.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Moscow would continue to systematically hit targets in Ukraine in what it said were retaliatory strikes for Ukrainian attacks on Russia in recent months. It warned foreign nationals and diplomatic staff against staying in or traveling to Ukraine.

Zelensky told Reuters on Saturday his country's armed forces would double down on their attacks on oil refineries in Russia in response to Moscow's "new doctrine" of escalating attacks on civilian infrastructure, which he said was aimed at forcing residents of Kyiv and other cities to flee.