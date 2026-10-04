The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts
Prabowo resurrects advisory board
A ministry restored
Reshuffle shores up coalition support for 2029
Whisky, big-screen TV seized from prison 'villas' in West Java

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts
Prabowo resurrects advisory board
A ministry restored
Reshuffle shores up coalition support for 2029
Whisky, big-screen TV seized from prison 'villas' in West Java

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Germany's Merz arrives in Kyiv to the sound of sirens, explosions

Andreas Rinke and Felix Hoske (Reuters)
Kyiv
Sun, October 4, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and German Energy Minister Katherina Reiche visit the site of an administrative building of Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences hit during recent Russian drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 4, 2026. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and German Energy Minister Katherina Reiche visit the site of an administrative building of Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences hit during recent Russian drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 4, 2026. (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

T

he sound of air raid sirens and explosions rang out in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Sunday as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived for a visit to show support for President Volodymyr Zelensky amid escalating Russian attacks.

Merz will announce a package of measures including the release of €1 billion (US$1.13 billion) in military aid and €350 million for repairs in the energy sector, German government officials said. A deal for joint production of various kinds of drones is also due to be finalized.

"I travelled to Kyiv today because Ukraine needs all our support in the coming weeks," Merz said, adding that Russian forces were bombing towns, residential buildings and heating plants. "If Russia is not stopped, sooner or later its war machine will turn against us."

"I will tell President Zelensky today: 'You can continue to count on our help,'" Merz said.

Four air raid alerts were heard in Kyiv on Sunday morning, and explosions and air defense systems also sounded across the city.

One of the Russian strikes hit the Northern Bridge across the Dnipro River, damaging its roadway, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. He said the strike had also damaged a hot water supply system in the area.

Russia has been attacking Kyiv's bridges since last week in an effort to disrupt links between the capital's two banks and logistics routes between central and eastern Ukraine.

Merz seeks progress on EU-backed reforms

The German chancellor is accompanied by Economy Minister Katherina Reiche and an economic delegation including executives from Siemens Energy, Hensoldt, Diehl Defense, Quantum Systems and other companies.

Merz is also expected to press the Ukrainian government for progress on reforms requested by EU partners, including in the fight against corruption.

Zelensky said on Wednesday, after speaking to Merz by phone, that Ukraine would soon finalize a deal with Germany for the production of drones, missiles and related software.

A key focus of the agreement is expected to be the rapid production of anti-jet drones, which Quantum, a German defense-technology company, has successfully tested. Since the summer, Russia has used dozens of high-speed jet attack drones daily to target civilian and military infrastructure.

In April, Quantum and Ukrainian manufacturer WIY Drones announced the creation of Quantum WIY Industries, a joint venture to produce the Strila interceptor drone and related air-defense technologies.

Increased cooperation on long-range weapons

The deal also involves the joint development and production of weapons with a range of more than 1,000 kilometers that Ukraine can use to launch attacks deep inside Russia.

On Thursday, Merz said Germany would not be intimidated by the rising number of hybrid attacks by Russia on European states.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Moscow would continue to systematically hit targets in Ukraine in what it said were retaliatory strikes for Ukrainian attacks on Russia in recent months. It warned foreign nationals and diplomatic staff against staying in or traveling to Ukraine.

Zelensky told Reuters on Saturday his country's armed forces would double down on their attacks on oil refineries in Russia in response to Moscow's "new doctrine" of escalating attacks on civilian infrastructure, which he said was aimed at forcing residents of Kyiv and other cities to flee.

Popular

New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts

New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts
Prabowo resurrects advisory board

Prabowo resurrects advisory board
A ministry restored

A ministry restored

Related Article

Germany's Merz arrives in Kyiv to the sound of sirens, explosions

If history belongs to the victors, civilization has no place

UN chief calls for AI curbs and end to wars in his last assembly address

BRICS seeks to give the Global South a bigger voice

Germany's Merz under pressure after bruising state election losses

Popular

New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts

New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts
Prabowo resurrects advisory board

Prabowo resurrects advisory board
A ministry restored

A ministry restored

More in World

 View more
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and German Energy Minister Katherina Reiche visit the site of an administrative building of Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences hit during recent Russian drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 4, 2026.
Europe

Germany's Merz arrives in Kyiv to the sound of sirens, explosions
In this file photo, workers sit at their desks during a raid by agents of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the National Bureau of Investigation at an office of a suspected online scam farm in Manila on January 31, 2025.
Asia & Pacific

Philippines arrests 244 foreign workers in online scam crackdown
Flames burn at a facility belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco south of Riyadh on October 3, 2026. The circumstances remained unclear but in recent weeks Aramco, majority-owned by the Saudi state, has come under attack from the Houthi authorities targeting the kingdom as part of the war in Yemen where Riyadh is backing the internationally recognized government. An AFP journalist reported seeing fire engines attempting to extinguish a blaze at the energy giant's Riyadh refinery, located south of the capital, while ambulances and police vehicles were stationed near the facility.
Middle East and Africa

Yemen government forces say struck Houthi targets

Highlight
Workers harvesting crops in a Dutch East Indies’ plantation.
Europe

Dutch royal house benefitted from colonial policies, study shows
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto greets Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir following Nasir's inauguration at the State Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 1, 2026
Editorial

A ministry restored
French President Emmanuel Macron (center) speaks next to French Presidential advisor Emmanuel Bonne (left), France's Economy, Finance and Industry Minister Roland Lescure, Secretary-General of the Office of the President of the French Republic Pierre-Andre Imbert and Camille Morfouace de Broucker following a video conference with G7 leaders from the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France on Oct. 2, 2026. G7 leaders were holding talks on Oct. 2 to coordinate action on tackling high fuel prices, after Washington upped pressure on Europe to release its strategic reserves or face a US diesel export ban.
Europe

G7 countries agree on release of diesel and oil stocks after US pressure

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Germany's Merz arrives in Kyiv to the sound of sirens, explosions
Companies

Danantara to invest in ethanol infrastructure over next three years
Asia & Pacific

Philippines arrests 244 foreign workers in online scam crackdown
Economy

Trump tariffs a mixed bag for US auto industry
Middle East and Africa

Yemen government forces say struck Houthi targets
Asia & Pacific

Myanmar migrants returned to war-torn nation from Malaysia
Europe

Dutch royal house benefitted from colonial policies, study shows
Environment

Swarms of moths in Australia lift hopes of recovery for endangered species
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.