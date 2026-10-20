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UN chief highlights Indonesia’s role in multilateralism

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, October 20, 2026

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UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers his speech during the Foreign Policy Circle Talks on Oct. 19 in Jakarta. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers his speech during the Foreign Policy Circle Talks on Oct. 19 in Jakarta. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

U

nited Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized multilateralism and Jakarta’s role in upholding international order during his two-day visit to Indonesia, as he entered the final stretch of his decade-long tenure at the helm of the world body.

Speaking before a crowd of Indonesian diplomats, academics, senior media officials and lawmakers on Monday, Guterres described Indonesia as a “hope for humanity” and a pivotal player in addressing global challenges from climate change to widening development gaps and emerging technological threats.

“We need Indonesia’s powerful example of voice and leadership on the global stage to help renew the multilateral spirit and drive development, peace and justice in people’s lives,” Guterres said at the Pancasila Building in Central Jakarta.

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Yet with the multilateral system increasingly fractured, the UN Security Council deadlocked over major conflicts and respect for international law eroding, Guterres called for sweeping reforms to global governance, including the restructuring of the Bretton Woods institutions and efforts to ensure the UN remain just for all countries.

In that pursuit, Guterres urged Indonesia to help drive the reform agenda.

“Indonesia is a critical voice in these efforts. A voice that understands that the interests of developing countries must be heard and respected,” he said. “Indonesia’s leaders have spoken repeatedly about the need for a multilateralism that is more inclusive, more resilient and more capable of delivering results.”

Read also: Prabowo talks multilateralism with UN chief Guterres in Hambalang

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