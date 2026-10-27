Ministers up ante in RI-Singapore row

Motorcyclists wearing protective masks drive through the Talawang traffic circle as haze from wildfires shrouds the area in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, on Oct. 24, 2026. (Reuters/Usep Hariadi)

Tensions continue to mount as an Indonesian senior minister takes a fresh swipe at Singapore over a gas supply cut, widening a diplomatic spat that stems from the regional haze crisis.

M inisters from Singapore and Indonesia are raising the stakes in a diplomatic spat over a gas supply cut, trading pointed remarks that expose a widening rift stemming from the regional haze crisis.

In the latest salvo of an increasingly testy bilateral conflict, Coordinating Energy Transition Minister Bahlil Lahadalia on Monday pushed back against criticism of Jakarta's decision to cut gas exports to Singapore in favor of domestic consumers. He insisted the move fell within contractual limits and followed President Prabowo Subianto's instruction to honor Indonesia's obligations.

“Do not lecture us, especially the energy ministry, on the importance of honoring contracts,” Bahlil said in Jakarta, calling for mutual respect.

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“I want to reiterate that we are neither breaching regulations nor violating any contracts. […] I must say, I am a bit puzzled. Perhaps the person raising this issue has not actually read the contracts?” he added.

Bahlil’s defense came a day after Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, without naming names, urged all parties which have signed commercial contracts for gas supplies to “honor their commitments”, after Jakarta cut 31 ⁠million standard cubic feet of gas per day from its pipeline exports to Singapore.

Though Indonesian gas accounts for less than 2 percent of Singapore’s total daily gas demand, Wong said Singapore would continue to stand up for its national interests.

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