Banks saw online gambling transactions surge 260% in 2025: OJK

A person watches an advertisement for an online gambling platform on their tablet computer on June 19, 2024. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

The banking industry has seen a whopping 260 percent increase in suspected online gambling transactions from 2024 to 2025, according to the OJK, which is working to enhance interinstitutional system integration, enforcement coordination and technological capacity to crack down on the evolving criminal sector.

T he Financial Services Authority (OJK) has revealed that, based on reports submitted by lenders to the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK), activities with suspected links to online gambling surged 260 percent last year.

The share of suspected online gambling activities among all reported suspicious transactions rose from 18.37 percent in December 2024 to 48.83 percent in December 2025, while the figure stood at 35.28 percent as of the first quarter this year.

Dian Ediana Rae, the OJK’s chief executive for banking supervision, said online gambling operations had been evolving to become “highly organized and complex”.

“The modus operandi is cross-border, using a range of digital platforms from escrow accounts, electronic wallets and QRIS to crypto assets to disguise the cash flow,” Dian said on Tuesday at the OJK Banking Forum.

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He also said authorities were facing persistent challenges in tackling online gambling. This included a lack of interinstitutional system integration, which had enabled perpetrators to continue transferring funds and altering operations before any effective oversight measures could be implemented.

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“Tackling online gambling shouldn’t be limited to blocking access to websites or bank accounts but should [also] cover the entire chain of measures from early detection, data sharing, risk mitigation and transaction monitoring,” Dian said.