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Biometric SIM registration hit 9.3 million as govt cracks down on misuse

The Communications and Digital Ministry has uncovered fraudulent practices by some SIM card retailers aimed at bypassing the procedure.

Maudey Khalisha (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, July 21, 2026 Published on Jul. 21, 2026 Published on 2026-07-21T12:34:18+07:00

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Prepaid SIM cards now can still be registered through text message, internet or nearby cellular operator outlet. Prepaid SIM cards now can still be registered through text message, internet or nearby cellular operator outlet. (Shutterstock/24Novembers)

I

ndonesia's biometric SIM card registration program has recorded 9.3 million registrations since its rollout in January, with the government aiming to double that figure to 18 million by the end of 2026 as it seeks to curb identity fraud and misuse of mobile phone numbers.

Communications and Digital Ministry digital ecosystem director general Edwin Hidayat Abdullah said the number of new biometric registrations had continued to accelerate in recent months. Around 760,000 new users registered in May, rising to 2.1 million in June and 4.6 million as of Sunday.

"The total number of customers who have completed biometric registration from January to July 2026 has reached 9.3 million," Edwin told Bisnis.com on Monday. 

To sustain momentum, the ministry plans to intensify public education campaigns, require biometric registration for all new SIM card users and work with mobile operators to expand public outreach through various communication channels. To date, the initiative has not affected existing SIM card users.

Edwin said the program's success would not be measured solely by the number of registered users but also by public acceptance of the system, a decline in phone number misuse and fewer complaints related to fraud.

He said biometric verification prevents unauthorized use of personal data, such as national identity numbers (NIK) and family card numbers (KK), because SIM registration can only be completed by the owner of the biometric identity.

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"We hope biometric registration will reduce the number of active phone numbers using identities without authorization, providing a more accurate picture of how many numbers are genuinely used for telecommunications purposes in Indonesia," Edwin said.

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