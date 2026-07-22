TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

State-sanctioned intolerance
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Outrage as trans women targeted in mob violence

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

State-sanctioned intolerance
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Outrage as trans women targeted in mob violence

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

BI holds rate but banks on other way to help rupiah

Bank Indonesia (BI) has kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged in its latest monetary policy meeting as it resorts to an alternative strategy to buttress the rupiah by incentivizing capital inflows.

Deni Ghifari (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, July 22, 2026 Published on Jul. 22, 2026 Published on 2026-07-22T16:59:00+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo (second right), Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (right), Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (second left) and Financial Services Authority (OJK) chief Friderica Widyasarin deliver a press statement after a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto on May 5 at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo (second right), Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (right), Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (second left) and Financial Services Authority (OJK) chief Friderica Widyasarin deliver a press statement after a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto on May 5 at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

B

ank Indonesia (BI) has kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged while resorting to an alternative strategy to buttress the rupiah through foreign capital inflows.

Following the central bank’s monthly two-day policy meeting, BI Governor Perry Warjiyo announced in a press conference on Wednesday that the BI Rate was kept at 5.75 percent, where it has been since the last rate decision.

The central bank "believes that the rupiah exchange rate will stabilize and tend to strengthen” moving forward, he said.

The decision marks the end of a hiking streak that began with a 50 basis point (bps) increase in May and was followed by two more hikes of 25 bps each in June.

The monetary tightening was aimed at halting a slide of the rupiah that accelerated since the Iran War began in late February and sent the currency to new all-time lows in the following months.

The rapid weakening only stopped when BI announced a 25 bps rate hike on June 8, outside of its monthly schedule, which was followed by another hike at the board meeting the following week.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The rupiah has been moving between the high end of 17,800 per US dollar and topped out at Rp 18,100 late last month. It flatlined around 17,900 per dollar on Wednesday, still far weaker than the 16,500 level assumed in the state budget as the average for this year.

Popular

State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Related Article

BI holds rate but banks on other way to help rupiah

Lawmakers, Purbaya butt heads over Rp 370t excess cash management

Forex reserves up $700m in June after rate hikes

A welcome peace deal

BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah

Popular

State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

More in Business

 View more
Household gigs: Employees of the on-demand home-services platform Snabbit make beds on June 22 at the company's training center in Bengaluru, India.
Economy

India's domestic workers go online as instant services boom
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo (second right), Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (right), Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (second left) and Financial Services Authority (OJK) chief Friderica Widyasarin deliver a press statement after a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto on May 5 at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta.
Regulations

BI holds rate but banks on other way to help rupiah
Public Housing and Settlements Minister Maruarar Sirait (center) speaks to reporters on Jan. 21, 2026, after a meeting at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. The meeting discussed plans to use land in the Meikarta area for the construction of subsidized housing.
Companies

Minister to hold SOE accountable as LRT City progress stalls

Highlight
Timor Leste's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Vietnam Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Brunei Foreign Minister Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono, Laos Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Myanmar Permanent Secretary Hau Khan Sum and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn join hands during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Pasay, Metro Manila on July 22, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Allowing Iran control of Hormuz 'dangerous precedent', Rubio tells ASEAN
Halfway there: A driver watches a pump while filling his bus with B50 fuel containing 50 percent palm oil biodiesel on July 9, 2026, at a gas station in Karawang, West Java.
Editorial

Potential risks of B50
Haze of despair: This undated photo released by Antara on Monday, March 16, 2026. shows Manggala Agni firefighters attempting to extinguish a forest fire in Pelalawan regency, Riau province.
Archipelago

Wildfires spread across country as dry season takes hold

The Latest

 View more
Economy

India's domestic workers go online as instant services boom
Regulations

BI holds rate but banks on other way to help rupiah
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia walks AI tightrope between China, US
Asia & Pacific

Rubio says he discussed President's Xi visit to US in meeting with Wang Yi

Archipelago

Nongsa-Changi Cable strengthens Indonesia-Singapore digital corridor
Politics

Prabowo cuts more than $2 billion in free meal budget
Asia & Pacific

Allowing Iran control of Hormuz 'dangerous precedent', Rubio tells ASEAN
Asia & Pacific

Australia protests China's 'destabilizing' missile test
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

BI holds rate but banks on other way to help rupiah

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.