National solar push lags far behind target

The sun glints off water surrounding the Cirata Floating Photovoltaic Plant on Sept. 26, 2023, on the Citarum River in Purwakarta regency, West Java. (Antara/Raisan Al Farisi)

Coal dependency, lack of basic infrastructure and a funding shortfall are just a few of the hurdles standing in the way of Indonesia's solar expansion goals.

T he government’s ambition to make solar the centerpiece of Indonesia’s renewable energy expansion is facing a stark reality check: Installed capacity still hovers around 1.6 gigawatts (GW) as of April 2026, far below the level needed to meet predetermined targets.

Ahmad Zuhdi Dwi Kusuma, associate principal at the Energy Shift Institute, said the country was clearly not on track in terms of existing capacity, installation rates and expansion plans.

“Currently we have around 1.6 GW installed, including megaprojects like Masdar [in Cirata, West Java]. But in the 2025-2034 RUPTL, we’re targeting an additional 1.6 GW” this year,” Zuhdi told The Jakarta Post on July 15, referring to the Electricity Supply Business Plan of state electricity firm PLN.

“So, it’s still a long way off,” he stressed.

The gap becomes even more pronounced when measured against President Prabowo Subianto’s 100 GW program, which envisions adding 17 GW of solar capacity this year alone.

“The direction is positive because expansion is still occurring, although not as quickly as expected,” added Zuhdi.

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