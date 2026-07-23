Chinese firm breaks ground on $317m electric excavator plant

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The plant, located in the Karawang Artha Industrial Hill (KAIH) industrial estate, is scheduled to begin operations in the first half of 2027.
hinese heavy equipment manufacturer LiuGong has broken ground on a US$317 million (Rp 5.2 trillion) manufacturing facility in West Java that will become Indonesia's first factory dedicated to producing electric heavy equipment, as the company expands its manufacturing footprint in Southeast Asia.
The plant, located in the Karawang Artha Industrial Hill (KAIH) industrial estate, is scheduled to begin operations in the first half of 2027.
The facility will serve as LiuGong's production base for the Asia-Pacific region before gradually expanding exports to North America and Europe.
LiuGong chairman Zheng Jin said the project reflected the company's long-term commitment to the Indonesian market and its ambitions to deepen industrial cooperation in the region.
"We will continue to deepen our partnerships in Indonesia and ASEAN, foster innovation through open collaboration and work with industry partners to support sustainable industrial development and the region's green transformation," Zheng said during the groundbreaking ceremony in Karawang on Wednesday, as quoted by Bisnis.com.
The investment comes as Indonesia seeks to attract more high-value manufacturing projects and strengthen its position as a regional production hub for electric vehicles and related industries through its downstream industrialization strategy.
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