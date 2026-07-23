TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Rushed passage of Indonesia's PFII law sacrifices transparency

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Rushed passage of Indonesia's PFII law sacrifices transparency

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Flexibility, bargaining power in focus as RI treats gig workers as micro businesses

MSME Minister Maman Abdurrahman said that classifying online ride-hailing drivers as micro and small businesses would expand their access to government support programs.

Maudey Khalisha (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, July 23, 2026 Published on Jul. 22, 2026 Published on 2026-07-22T18:34:49+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Gojek) (Courtesy of Gojek)

T

he government's plan to classify ride-hailing drivers as microbusiness owners has raised questions about how Indonesia should regulate its growing gig economy, with experts urging policymakers to avoid overregulation that could hamper job flexibility and impose a one-size-fits-all approach.

Jimmy Berlianto, a senior researcher at the Center for Indonesian Policy Studies (CIPS), said gig workers operate under varying working arrangements that differ from traditional employment, making uniform regulation inappropriate.

"The regulatory framework should therefore not be applied uniformly. Even regulations governing gig work cannot adopt a one-size-fits-all approach because working systems and conditions differ across occupations," he said to The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

From The Weekender

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

Read on The Weekender

He added that Indonesia should consider establishing a distinct legal category for gig workers.

"A new legal category for the gig economy ecosystem should be considered. To my understanding, this is also the basis for the drafting of the Gig Workers Bill. The draft that has circulated is already fairly comprehensive in taking into account the diversity of gig work and key factors affecting gig workers, such as algorithm transparency," Jimmy said, referring to the market mechanism that connects gig workers with parties seeking to use their services.

His remarks came in response to the government's plan to classify online ride-hailing drivers as micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) operators.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

MSMEs Minister Maman Abdurrahman said the policy would expand drivers' access to government support programs, including entrepreneurship training, business development assistance and financing through the subsidized microcredit (KUR) scheme.

Popular

State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Related Article

Flexibility, bargaining power in focus as RI treats gig workers as micro businesses

Prabowo’s plan to channel PNM loans through cooperatives raises eyebrows

MSME tax revamp draws mixed response

Beyond trade platforms: The sovereignty question behind e-commerce

Prabowo orders ride-hailing companies' maximum commission set at 8 percent

Popular

State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

More in Business

 View more
(Courtesy of Gojek)
Regulations

Flexibility, bargaining power in focus as RI treats gig workers as micro businesses
Household gigs: Employees of the on-demand home-services platform Snabbit make beds on June 22 at the company's training center in Bengaluru, India.
Economy

India's domestic workers go online as instant services boom
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo (second right), Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (right), Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (second left) and Financial Services Authority (OJK) chief Friderica Widyasarin deliver a press statement after a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto on May 5 at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta.
Regulations

BI holds rate but banks on other way to help rupiah

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto inspects the implementation of the free nutritious meals program on June 2, 2026, at State Junior High School (SMPN) 111 Jakarta.
Politics

Sudaryono appointed free meals agency chief as program faces fresh turbulence
Cargo ships anchor near the Strait of Hormuz in the waters off Khor Fakkan Port in the eastern United Arab Emirates, in this video still from AFPTV footage taken on July 12, 2026.
Editorial

Stop Mideast escalation
(Courtesy of Gojek)
Regulations

Flexibility, bargaining power in focus as RI treats gig workers as micro businesses

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Can Indonesia's rights law tackle cross-border abuses?
Asia & Pacific

Partners vie for ASEAN trust as global divisions deepen
Academia

Indonesia’s dangerous gamble with defactualization of public life
Opinion

Analysis: Credit growth rebounds, but households remain under pressure
Editorial

Stop Mideast escalation
Politics

Prabowo names new top prosecutor for special crimes after graft scandal
Politics

Wave of graft cases tests regional retreat program
Regulations

Flexibility, bargaining power in focus as RI treats gig workers as micro businesses
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Flexibility, bargaining power in focus as RI treats gig workers as micro businesses

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.