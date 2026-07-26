TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
South Korean chipmakers to supply US tech firms in $950b deals

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
South Korean chipmakers to supply US tech firms in $950b deals

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Rupiah depreciation squeezes Japanese manufacturers’ profit

A previous JETRO survey conducted in August and September of last year found that over a third of Japanese companies in Indonesia projected an increase in profits this year and everything shifted after the war began.

Deni Ghifari (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, July 26, 2026 Published on Jul. 26, 2026 Published on 2026-07-26T11:15:34+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Workers assemble truck parts at a factory in East Karawang, West Java. Workers assemble truck parts at a factory in East Karawang, West Java. (JP/Seto Wardhana)

J

apanese companies operating in Indonesia are expecting declining profit this year as rupiah value swung worse than anticipated while the Middle East conflict introduced more adverse effects that spiked costs in logistics and raw material imports.

A survey conducted by Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in April and May found that almost half of 205 Japanese manufacturing firms involved in the survey expected a declining profit this year.

Yamada Kenji, JETRO Jakarta senior director, told The Jakarta Post on Friday that “import costs are rising” due to “weak currency” given that the contracts were mainly in United States dollars.

The rupiah value against the greenback had dropped by about 7.5 percent from 16,675 per dollar at the turn of the year to Rp 17,940 on Sunday. The plunge made it Asia’s weakest performing currency this year.

The latest reading had already marked an improvement from a nadir of over 18,200 per dollar recorded in June when the currency breached the historic low of 17,300 per dollar that lasted for decades, recorded during the Asian Financial Crisis in the late 1990s.

The currency started weakening when the Iran war began in late February. The depreciation played out gradually at first until it turned rapid in late May and early June, which was only contained after Bank Indonesia hiked the interest rate outside the scheduled monthly rate decision.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“Exchange rate fluctuations have been greater than anticipated, and combined with soaring transportation costs, purchase prices exceed projected levels, putting pressures on profits,” reads an excerpt from the survey.

Popular

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Related Article

Rupiah depreciation squeezes Japanese manufacturers’ profit

US launches new Iran strikes as Trump threatens wider attacks

US hits Iran as Gulf states targeted in flareup over Hormuz

Trumps says agreed to more Iran talks but insists truce over

Oil slide softens dollar's inflationary bite

Popular

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

More in Business

 View more
Workers assemble truck parts at a factory in East Karawang, West Java.
Economy

Rupiah depreciation squeezes Japanese manufacturers’ profit
Employees of the semiconductor and memory chip company SK Hynix attend the company's opening bell ceremony at the Nasdaq market on the day of their IPO in New York City, the United States, on July 10, 2026.
Tech

South Korean chipmakers to supply US tech firms in $950b deals
Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk speaks at the unveiling event by 'The Boring Company' for the test tunnel of a proposed underground transportation network across Los Angeles County, in Hawthorne, California, U.S. December 18, 2018.
Tech

Elon Musk's Boring Company seeks funding at $20b valuation

Highlight
A Muara Maung resident in Lahat regency, South Sumatra, walks across a bridge to her farmland as emissions from a nearby coal-fired power plant cloud the sky.
Archipelago

Beneath the coal dust: Muara Maung villagers pay the price of mining expansion
Students attend class at the SDN 2 Salakaria state elementary school in Ciamis regency, West Java on July 15, 2026. The school only had one new student for the 2026/2027 academic year as most of nearby residents are elderlies with no school-age children.
Editorial

When classrooms go empty
Beach walk: Tourists walk on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, along Kuta beach near Denpasar, Bali.
Archipelago

Bali cracks down on foreign-owned small businesses amid concerns over local economy

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Indonesian Navy’s operations concept does not recognize carriers: Former officer
Economy

Rupiah depreciation squeezes Japanese manufacturers’ profit
Asia & Pacific

Strong winds, rain lash China after Typhoon Noul makes landfall
Middle East and Africa

Iran war spreads to Red Sea and Caspian, Gulf quiet as US forgoes strikes
Politics

Indonesia to get Leonardo M-346 F jet trainers via defense broker ESS
Europe

Vehicle mows down crowd at Berlin Pride festival, killing one
Tech

South Korean chipmakers to supply US tech firms in $950b deals
Entertainment

'The Odyssey' sparks IMAX stampede — and a backlash
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Rupiah depreciation squeezes Japanese manufacturers’ profit

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.