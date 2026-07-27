Amman seals completion of West Sumbawa copper smelter

The Batu Hijau mine, operated by PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara is pictured in West Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara, in this undated photograph. (Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara/-)

Designated a National Strategic Project (PSN), the smelter is designed to process up to 900,000 tonnes of concentrate annually from the Batu Hijau and, in later, Elang mines.

P T Amman Mineral Internasional has completed construction of its copper smelter in West Sumbawa regency, West Nusa Tenggara, following delays caused by a force majeure event.

The conclusion was sealed with the signing of a Completion and Project Acceptance Certificate (PAC) between Amman and its strategic partner, China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd. (NFC), at NFC's headquarters in Beijing on July 18.

The certificate confirms that all construction and commissioning punch points have been resolved and that the smelter has successfully passed its contractual performance guarantee test, officially ushering the facility into its long-term operational phase.

"Behind this achievement lies the hard work, resilience and strong collaboration of our employees and partners in overcoming many challenges throughout construction and commissioning," Amman president director Arief Sidarto said in a statement issued on Friday.

"It reaffirms our commitment to supporting Indonesia's downstream industrialization agenda."

Read also: Copper producers await extension of concentrate export permits

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NFC chairman Liu Yu highlighted the success as proof of what international collaboration can deliver in large-scale, high-value mineral processing.