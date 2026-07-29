Purbaya clarifies Danantara’s role as 'invitee' in KSSK meetings

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The state asset fund will simply join next Monday's KSSK meeting as an "invitee" without voting rights, the finance minister has explained, citing the P2SK Law as permitting its participation, but at least two top economists are skeptical that its very presence and inputs might color the committee's decisions.
tate asset fund Danantara will provide insights only and will not have voting rights in its future role on the Financial System Stability Committee (KSSK), Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa clarified on Tuesday.
The minister added that Danantara would attend its first KSSK meeting on Aug. 3 “only as an invitee”, since the committee “sometimes wants to listen to what business has to say directly”.
Purbaya stressed that the fund “will not have the right to vote” and that it would be asked to leave the room when the KSSK would make a decision involving businesses, suggesting this arrangement would prevent conflict of interest in the committee’s decision-making process.
“And we hope that later, [Danantara] will not join when it comes to taking very important decisions. When making decisions it will [leave], if it’s really important and related to businesses. But for general ones, it’s still general now, it can join and hear the decisions we are making,” he said.
President Prabowo Subianto summoned KSSK members and Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani to the State Palace on Monday to convey his instruction that the fund be involved in the committee’s every future decision.
Read also: Perry Warjiyo's exit puts central bank’s independence to the test
The KSSK is tasked primarily with coordinating its policies to prevent financial system crises and handle any that arise, as well as maintain the stability of the country’s financial system.
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