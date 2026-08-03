TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan
Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support
Regional leaders 'anxious' over transfer cuts, revenue-share delays
Five dead, 41 missing after ferry catches fire off East Java
Teater Koma revives ‘Rumah Sakit Jiwa’ for an unsettled world

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan
Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support
Regional leaders 'anxious' over transfer cuts, revenue-share delays
Five dead, 41 missing after ferry catches fire off East Java
Teater Koma revives ‘Rumah Sakit Jiwa’ for an unsettled world

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Whoosh inflicts Rp 5.1 trillion H1 loss on Indonesian SOEs

The losses widened from Rp 4.9 trillion recorded for the whole of last year, according to the latest financial report released by state-owned railway company PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI). 

Ni Made Tasyarani (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, August 3, 2026 Published on Aug. 3, 2026 Published on 2026-08-03T13:36:12+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Daylight express: A Whoosh high-speed train passes through the Ngamprah tunnel on July 31, 2025, in West Bandung regency, West Java. Daylight express: A Whoosh high-speed train passes through the Ngamprah tunnel on July 31, 2025, in West Bandung regency, West Java. (Antara/Abdan Syakura)

P

T Pilar Sinergi BUMN Indonesia (PSBI), the consortium of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that holds Indonesia's stake in the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, known as Whoosh, posted mounting losses of Rp 5.1 trillion (US$282.5 million) in the first half of this year.

The loss widened from Rp 4.9 trillion recorded for the whole of last year, according to the latest financial report released by state-owned railway company PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI).

PSBI owns a 60 percent stake in Whoosh operator PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC) and therefore bears a corresponding 60 percent share of its losses, while the remaining 40 percent is held by a consortium of Chinese state-owned companies.

KAI, which holds a 58.53 percent stake in the Indonesian consortium, also reported a sharp decline in net profit to Rp 314.36 billion in the first half of this year, down from Rp 1.18 trillion in the same period last year.

The company's operating profit, however, rose to Rp 4.6 trillion from Rp 3.7 trillion a year earlier. The gains were offset by soaring losses from associates and joint ventures, including the Whoosh, which jumped to Rp 2.9 trillion from Rp 948 billion in the same period last year.

Read also: Whoosh losses raise doubts over Surabaya extension

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Dony Oskaria, chief operating officer of state asset fund Danantara, has expressed commitment to actively implementing a gradual resolution strategy to ease the heavy financial burdens imposed on SOEs linked to the Whoosh project.

Popular

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan
Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support

Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support
Regional leaders 'anxious' over transfer cuts, revenue-share delays

Regional leaders 'anxious' over transfer cuts, revenue-share delays

Related Article

Prabowo revives plan for trans-Sumatra, Kalimantan railways

Train accidents mount as crossings left unchecked

KAI, PLN to break ground on railway electrification project in May

KCI Announces new plan to raise Greater Jakarta commuter line fares

Over 20 killed in train accident at China-backed project in Thailand

Popular

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan
Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support

Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support
Regional leaders 'anxious' over transfer cuts, revenue-share delays

Regional leaders 'anxious' over transfer cuts, revenue-share delays

More in Business

 View more
Containers, cranes and ships are seen at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta in this undated photo..
Economy

RI posts $450m trade deficit in June as oil imports surge
Daylight express: A Whoosh high-speed train passes through the Ngamprah tunnel on July 31, 2025, in West Bandung regency, West Java.
Companies

Whoosh inflicts Rp 5.1 trillion H1 loss on Indonesian SOEs
Motorists line up for fuel at a gas station owned by state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina in Depok, West Java, on March 31, 2026, as the government announced limits on subsidized fuel sales to counter the impact of the United States-Israeli war on Iran.
Economy

Inflation eases despite pressure from oil prices

Highlight
Energy savings: Motorists queue on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, to refuel at a gas station owned by state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina in Depok, West Java, as the government announces limits on subsidized fuel sales to counter the impact of the United States-Israeli war on Iran.
Economy

Inflation eases despite pressure from oil prices
Deputy Defense Minister and newly-inaugurated University of the Republic of Indonesia (URI) Governor Donny Ermawan Taufanto (right) talks to journalists as Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) professor and URI Deputy Governor Yos Sunitiyoso looks on at the State Palace in Central Jakarta on July 22, 2026.
Editorial

Think first
High metal fences are seen around Kota Kasablanka shopping mall in South Jakarta on August 31, 2026.
Jakarta

Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls

The Latest

 View more
Economy

RI posts $450m trade deficit in June as oil imports surge
Companies

Whoosh inflicts Rp 5.1 trillion H1 loss on Indonesian SOEs
Economy

Inflation eases despite pressure from oil prices
Asia & Pacific

Australia hikes levy for tech giants that fail to strike local news deals
Asia & Pacific

Detained Suu Kyi meets Red Cross official in Myanmar
Academia

The world's $1.8 quadrillion balance sheet has a simmering problem
Academia

Poland and ASEAN deepen a growing partnership
Markets

Yen leaps as traders watch for further intervention
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Whoosh inflicts Rp 5.1 trillion H1 loss on Indonesian SOEs

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.