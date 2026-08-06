TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Fighting forest fires starts with communities
Trump wants to close missions in Indonesia, Japan and Canada, sources say
Early wildfire surge raises alarm in Indonesia
US citizen investigated after allegedly trying to sell Bali land on social media

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Fighting forest fires starts with communities
Trump wants to close missions in Indonesia, Japan and Canada, sources say
Early wildfire surge raises alarm in Indonesia
US citizen investigated after allegedly trying to sell Bali land on social media

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Finance Ministry to take over Whoosh consortium from Danantara

In this year’s first half alone, the Indonesian SOE consortium that operates the Whoosh high-speed railway incurred a loss of Rp 5.1 trillion ($282.5 million), widening from Rp 4.9 trillion logged in the entirety of last year.

Deni Ghifari (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, August 6, 2026 Published on Aug. 6, 2026 Published on 2026-08-06T10:41:34+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Passengers disembark from a Whoosh high-speed train on Oct. 17, 2025, at Padalarang Station in Bandung, West Java. Passengers disembark from a Whoosh high-speed train on Oct. 17, 2025, at Padalarang Station in Bandung, West Java. (Antara/Rubby Jovan)

T

he Finance Ministry will take over the Indonesian consortium of PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC) from state asset fund Danantara, including its operations and liabilities. However, he stressed that the high-speed railway's debt would not be financed by the state coffers.

Following a meeting with Danantara chief operational officer Dony Oskaria, Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said in a media briefing on Wednesday that the acquisition would "probably be finished” in the middle of this month.

KCIC is a joint venture that operates the Whoosh high-speed railway, with an Indonesian consortium holding 60 percent of the ownership stake while the rest is owned by Chinese consortium Beijing Yawan HSR Co. Ltd.

The Indonesian consortium, PT Pilar Sinergi BUMN Indonesia (PSBI), is entirely made up of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) with the largest share belonging to railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI).

All state-owned enterprises’ (SOEs) assets and businesses, including KAI and Whoosh, have been managed by Danantara since its establishment last year.

The project incurred a cost overrun of over US$7.2 billion, made possible by loans from the China Development Bank that carried it over the finish line. Early projections showed that ticket revenue will not even match half of the operation cost, let alone servicing liabilities.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In this year’s first half alone, PSBI incurred a loss of Rp 5.1 trillion ($282.5 million), widening from Rp 4.9 trillion logged in the entirety of last year.

Popular

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
Trump wants to close missions in Indonesia, Japan and Canada, sources say

Trump wants to close missions in Indonesia, Japan and Canada, sources say

Related Article

Finance Ministry to take over Whoosh consortium from Danantara

Purbaya clarifies Danantara’s role as 'invitee' in KSSK meetings

Policy tensions grew before Perry’s sudden resignation, sources say

China, Australia to get special treatment in export earnings policy

Analysis: Prabowo's plan, tackling Whoosh debt and corruption simultaneously

Popular

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
Trump wants to close missions in Indonesia, Japan and Canada, sources say

Trump wants to close missions in Indonesia, Japan and Canada, sources say

More in Business

 View more
Financial Services Authority (OJK) chief Friderica Widyasari Dewi (left), Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (second-left), interim Bank Indonesia (BI) governor Destry Damayanti (second right) and Indonesian Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) chairman Anggto Abimanyu pose for a photo in a press conference following the conclusion of Financial System Stability Committee (KSSK) meeting in Jakarta on Aug. 3, 2026.
Regulations

Destry frontrunner to be Bank Indonesia governor, source says
Passengers disembark from a Whoosh high-speed train on Oct. 17, 2025, at Padalarang Station in Bandung, West Java.
Regulations

Finance Ministry to take over Whoosh consortium from Danantara
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati speaks during an event on April 18, 2024, about expanding health coverage for all during the IMF-World Bank Group spring meetings at World Bank headquarters in Washington, DC.
Economy

Sri Mulyani back in World Bank leadership role

Highlight
Armed Indonesian military (TNI) troops prepare at the National Monument (Monas) complex for deployment amid the widespread anti-government protests and rioting over issues such as extra pay for lawmakers, in Jakarta, August 31, 2025.
Politics

Security minister brushes off unrest concerns ahead of Independence Day
Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, August 3, 2026.
Editorial

When war comes for the economy
A passenger train runs on an elevated track in Jakarta's central business district on August 5, 2025.
Economy

GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown

The Latest

 View more
Sports

Infantino, FIFA present united front after crisis meeting over stake sale fallout
Art & Culture

Beyond clogs and tulips, Dutch games take center stage
Society

Another doctor suicide highlights mental health concerns in Indonesia’s healthcare

Asia & Pacific

Myanmar ex-junta chief on first Thailand trip as civilian leader
Middle East and Africa

Iran says close to Hormuz plan with Oman, but reopening depends on US
Regulations

Destry frontrunner to be Bank Indonesia governor, source says
Academia

Malaysia state polls: The age of political frenemies
Regulations

Finance Ministry to take over Whoosh consortium from Danantara
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Finance Ministry to take over Whoosh consortium from Danantara

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.