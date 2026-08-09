Industrial limits hamper Indonesia's 100 GW solar push

The floating panels of a solar power plant at Cirata Dam in Purwakarta regency, West Java, are seen from above on Sept. 26, 2023. (Antara/Raisan Al Farisi)

The "aggressive" deadline of three years would likely backfire, pushing Indonesia into heavy reliance on imported solar components.

T he government's plan to develop 100 gigawatts of solar power capacity within three years will face significant challenges, according to a leading industry figure, who cited limitations in industrial capacity, supply chains and workforce readiness.

Herman Darnel, chairman of the expert council at the Indonesian Solar Energy Association (AESI), argued that while the target serves as a strategic signal, the timeline is physically impossible to meet without crippling domestic interests.

“As I see it, it cannot be done in three years. It is clearly not feasible,” Herman said during a media briefing hosted by the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) on Thursday.

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Herman warned that forcing this aggressive deadline would likely backfire, pushing Indonesia into heavy reliance on imported solar components. This scenario, he noted, would channel economic benefits and project financing abroad rather than nurturing local industry.

Beyond the procurement of panels, Herman highlighted a fragile project implementation ecosystem.

He assessed that the current capacity of national engineering, procurement and construction firms is insufficient to handle even 5 GW of solar construction annually on a sustainable basis.

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