Interim Governor of Indonesia's Central Bank Destry Damayanti (center) arrives on July 27 at the Presidential Palace complex in Jakarta. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

Anonymous sources said last week Prabowo had his eyes on Destry to win the race and her nomination would be made formal, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has yet to send the letter that will signify formal nominations for the vacant Bank Indonesia (BI) governor position to the House of Representatives, amid reports that interim governor Destry Damayanti is leading the race and would be put forward last week.

Experts noted that if the President ultimately picks Destry, the appointment may be welcomed by investors as a vote for policy continuity and technocratic leadership at the central bank.

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said on Friday that the government had not sent the letter as of Friday afternoon, but Prabowo had discussed “many” candidates, and even summoned some of them, but refrained from naming them except for the interim governor.

“If the question is whether Ibu Destry was among those considered or is included in the names discussed, we can say; yes, that’s for sure, she’s an interim governor,” Prasetyo said.

Previous governor Perry Warjiyo suddenly resigned from the post on July 26 in the middle of his final term, which is supposed to end in 2028. Destry, the senior deputy governor, automatically became interim governor in accordance with the law.

Under the law, the President must propose up to three nominees to the House of Representatives, which will then vet the candidates and select the new governor.

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Anonymous sources said last week Prabowo had his eyes on Destry to win the race and her nomination would be made formal, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters. Prabowo had also hinted at Destry’s nomination in a public speech on July 31.