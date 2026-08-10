Destry named sole candidate for BI governor post

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President Prabowo Subianto has nominated interim Bank Indonesia governor Destry Damayanti as the sole candidate for the central bank’s vacant governor seat.
resident Prabowo Subianto has nominated interim Bank Indonesia (BI) governor Destry Damayanti as the sole candidate for the central bank’s vacant governor seat. The rupiah gained on the news.
State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi announced in a press conference on Monday that he had met with House of Representatives leaders to deliver presidential letters for several positions, including that of BI governor.
He confirmed that Destry was the “sole candidate” nominated for the post. The confirmation came after reports spread that Prabowo weighed several names to fill the post left vacant when Perry Warjiyo unexpectedly resigned as governor on July 26, citing personal reasons.
The law stipulates that the President nominate candidates for the central bank’s Board of Governors, whose names are then sent for consideration to the House, which will vet and select appointees or reject the offered candidates to restart the process.
It is unclear at this point whether Destry has been nominated for the remaining two years of Perry’s tenure or for a new full five-year term.
The House is currently in recess and will only continue the legislative session on Friday, the day Prabowo is scheduled to deliver an annual address before the People’s Consultative Assembly.
The President can nominate up to three BI gubernatorial candidates to the House, and some sources said deputy governor Aida S. Budiman and former deputy governor Muliaman Hadad were among the candidates considered to be nominated alongside Destry.
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