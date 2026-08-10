Govt suspends social aid for 1.5 million families flagged for online gambling

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The figure marks a sharp increase over the 2025 data-matching exercise, which identified approximately 600,000 beneficiary families with transactions linked to online gambling.
he Social Affairs Ministry has suspended the distribution of social assistance to nearly 1.5 million beneficiary families enrolled in the Basic Food Program after data cross-referencing with the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) flagged their accounts for online gambling transactions.
Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf confirmed on Sunday that around 1.5 million beneficiary families had been identified in the latest data sweep.
Among them, 794,475 families are also recipients of the Family Hope Program (PKH), a conditional cash transfer scheme aimed at the country’s poorest households.
Aid disbursement to all flagged recipients has been temporarily frozen pending a verification process.
“There are 1,494,652 beneficiary families flagged for online gambling, based on data we received from the PPATK. We are currently investigating and examining the matter further,” Saifullah said, as quoted by Bisnis.com.
The staggering figure marks a sharp increase over the 2025 data-matching exercise, which identified approximately 600,000 beneficiary families with transactions linked to online gambling.
The ministry now faces mounting pressure to tighten oversight of the multitrillion-rupiah social protection programs.
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